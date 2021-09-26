Christian Bale: Great transformation for the new film “Backseat” – people

Hollywood star Christian Bale (43) loves extremes: from hunger pangs to muscleman and back again – the yo-yo master is constantly changing for his film roles.

Now he’s done it again! For his new role in “Backseat” (theatrical release at the end of 2018), the actor turned into the former US Vice President Dick Cheney (76) – and he is known to weigh a few pounds more.

For the necessary calorie intake, Bale opted for a “merciless” diet, as he recently revealed at the Toronto International Film Festival: “I just ate a lot of cake” – how terrible!

The ups and downs are certainly not really healthy. And yet it is not uncommon for Hollywood to win the Oscar for extreme metamorphoses like this one.

Recently, for example, Jared Leto (45), Matthew McConaughey (48, both emaciated for “Dallas Buyers Club”) and Charlize Theron (42, played an unsightly serial killer in “Monster”) were awarded an Oscar for their courage to be ugly.





This is what Bale is supposed to look like in the new film: former Vice President Dick CheneyPhoto: AP / dpa



Christian Bale won the coveted golden boy in 2011 for “The Fighter”.









The chronicle of his transformations

►With a toned body, the Brit seduced the cinema viewers in “American Psycho” in 2000. However, the 1.83-meter-tall star shouldn’t stay that muscular for long.





Christian Bale in “American Psycho”Photo: Moviepix / Getty Images



►For the role of a sleepless factory worker in “The Machinist” (2004), Bale starved himself to 55 kilos. With an apple and a can of tuna a day, he lost almost 30 pounds.

►Only a year later, extreme bodybuilding again: For “Batman Begins” (2005) and “The Dark Knight“ (2008) he mutated from weakling to superhero – with 45 kilos more muscle mass!

►And as if that weren’t extreme enough, you could count his ribs again in 2010: In “The Fighter” he played a drug addicted boxing coach. For this supporting role as the 66 kilo lightweight, Bale was showered with awards, including the Golden Globe and the long-earned Oscar.

►After the starvation diet – you guessed it – the muscle building for the third Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) started again.

► In 2014 he was nominated for an Oscar as Pummelchen: for the role of the plump con artist in “American Hustle” he ate 20 kilos of bacon.

