Christian Bale can hardly be recognized: So he had to change for “Backseat”

Christian Bale has already gone through some transformations in his career. In doing so, he apparently changes in a very short time from the emaciated Trevor Reznik in “The Machinist” to the muscle-bound superhero in “Batman Begins”. But Bale doesn’t shy away from putting the dumbbells down and grabbing the burger. For his role in “American Hustle” he “trained” a very corpulent body figure.

Bale plays ex-Vice President Dick Cheney

Christian Bale will no longer look like this in his next film. Image: Tim Brakemeier / dpa

He can also be seen in his next film in a similar form. In “Backseat” he slipped into the role of former Vice President of the USA Dick Cheney. Bale is far from his former Batman character. The actor can hardly be recognized in current photos.