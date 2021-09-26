Christian Bale at “Hostiles” premiere: Batman suit exchanged for historical soldier’s outfit – Panorama

Christian Bale, director Scott Cooper and Wes Studi (from left) bring the Wild West back to the screen. Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA





Actor Christian Bale presented his new film “Hostiles” in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Director Scott Cooper’s western tells the story of two enemies who must work together to survive on a dangerous journey.







Beverly Hills – Cowboys, Indians and two former enemies who have to learn to trust each other: this is what the new western film “Hostiles”, which premiered on Thursday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, is about. The main role is played by ex-Batman actor Christian Bale.

New Mexico, 1892: Joseph J. Blocker (Christian Bale), captain of the US Army, is tasked with releasing the dying Cheyenne chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) and his family from custody and into the land of his forefathers in Montana to accompany. After decades of facing each other in war, they eyed each other with disgust and suspicion. However, with many dangers waiting along the way, they must put their hostilities aside and work together if they are to survive.

“Hostiles” will be released in American cinemas on December 22nd, a German release date has not yet been set.





