Chris Pratt – profile, biography and all news

Chris Pratt biography

As the youngest of three siblings, Chris Pratt grew up in Virginia, in the northern US state of Minnesota. His path to becoming a coveted Hollywood actor begins a bit bumpy. After Chris Pratt graduated from high school in 1997, he first worked as a waiter in Maui, Hawaii. Money is tight at this time, so he spends the night on the beach or in a van.

But fate has more to do with him: at work in the restaurant he meets the director Rae Dawn Chong. She is immediately taken with him and hires the charismatic waiter for his first film role in the horror short film Cursed Part 3 (2000). This is the starting shot for a career in the film business. Today the actor can be found in the upper Hollywood league.

The most outstanding films with Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt achieved a real change of image from comedy star to action hero in 2014 with the Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy. Three years later, the actor embarks on an interstellar journey alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the film Passengers (2017). In April 2018, the actor appears again in a Marvel blockbuster. In the third part of the Avengers series, Chris Pratt plays alongside many well-known actors, such as Scarlett Johannson or Chris Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War the fictional superhero “Star Lord”.

In the summer of 2018, the American actor won over in Jurassic World 2: The Fallen Kingdom on the big screen.

Is there also a series with Chris Pratt?

Even several! Fans of Chris Pratt can bridge the time between his movies with his series appearances. For example in the drama series Everwood (2002–2006), which made the actor famous in the USA. From 2006 to 2007 the actor is in the popular US series OC California seen alongside Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton. Two years later he took on the role of the unsuccessful musician Andy Dwyer in the award-winning US comedy series Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) a.









Chris Pratt: love-off with his wife Anna Faris

For a long time, the two actors were considered to be Hollywood’s dream couple: In 2009, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Bali. Three years later, their love is crowned with the birth of their son Jack. Anna Fariswho, through their roles in Scary Movie (2000, 2001, 2003, 2006) or Brokeback Mountain (2005), has been on the hit US sitcom since 2013 Mom to see. The marriage with his wife surprisingly failed for many in August 2017, the marriage officially divorced in October 2018. However, the ex-couple are on friendly terms and share custody of their son.

In 2018, a new friend appears at Chris Pratt’s side: The lucky one goes by the name of Katherine Schwarzenegger and is the daughter of Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The celebrity couple’s engagement will follow in January 2019. Katherine Schwarzenegger earns her living as a writer. By the way, she is a great niece of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the USA.

3 things you didn’t know about Chris Pratt: