Cast, episode guide and all information · KINO.de

The fifth season of “Riverdale” is on hiatus. When the series returns after the mid-season finale and everything you need to know about the cast can be found here.

Due to the corona pandemic, the new episodes of “Riverdale” did not start as usual in autumn 2020, but only on January 20, 2021. The fourth season had to be ended in the course of the security measures in the middle of the production for the 20th episode. The three remaining episodes marked the start of season 5 and solved the mystery of the video cassette voyeurist before the series made a huge leap in time.

In the fifth season, the plot focused on some mysteries, especially the so-called Lonely Highway Killer. You can see for yourself what sad end this story had in the season. Only two episodes will be broadcast until the season finale on October 7, 2021. To what extent the bridge to the action of “Riverdale” Season 6 is beaten, you will find out within the next two weeks. The waiting time between season 5 and season 6 is particularly short this time: the new season will start on November 18, 2021, just six weeks after the end of season 5.

Discovered in our Video 9 curious facts about “Riverdale” that you probably didn’t know:

kino.de News – Bodyguard gets remake

“Riverdale” Season 5: Cast after the time jump of 7 years

After the teenagers finished high school, about seven years went by in which they took very different paths. The four years of college were thus skipped entirely. Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica are in their mid-twenties before they meet again in their hometown. Archie joined the army, Jughead became a celebrated writer, Betty is training with the FBI, and Veronica is now even married.

After the jump in time, the “Riverdale” cast as follows:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge / Gekko

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Remember Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge

Girl Amick as Alice Cooper

The Episode Guide for “Riverdale” Season 5

See that here Trailer about the 5th season of “Riverdale”:









Chapter Seventy-Seven “Climax”: Betty and Jughead’s investigation into the creator of the videotapes leads them to a secret underground club that holds adult screenings. Archie tries to impress a visiting Naval Academy commander by holding an exhibition match with fellow candidate KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, Cheryl, who is preparing for prom, discovers a great secret that Toni had kept from her. Chapter Seventy-Eight “The Preppy Murders”: Betty and Jughead’s investigation into the videotape voyeur takes an unexpected turn when they receive a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Archie, on the other hand, must make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Veronica and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram into early retirement. Cheryl is making a business move. Chapter Seventy-Nine “Graduation”: As the graduation ceremony is approaching, the gang ponders what steps to take after Riverdale High. Archie finds out if he will graduate from school with his classmates. FP makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybeans (guest star Trinity Likins) future. Chapter Eighty: “Purgatory”: After living away from Riverdale for seven years, Archie returns to his hometown and sees the town under Hiram’s control almost turn into a ghost town. When Toni tells him what has happened in the meantime, Archie speaks to the rest of the gang to return home. Chapter Eighty-One “Homecoming”: “THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH” – Toni, Alice, Archie and Kevin fight to keep the doors of Riverdale High open. Hiram had previously drastically reduced the budget. Meanwhile, Veronica gets creative when she finds out that Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is spying on her. Jughead starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale. Chapter Eighty-Two “Back to School”: Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead are preparing for their first day as new teachers at Riverdale High. Veronica introduces the group to her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason), who unexpectedly showed up in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni turn to Cheryl to restart the football team and cheerleaders. Betty, Alice and Kevin also follow up after they learn that Polly may be in danger. Chapter Eighty-Three “Fire in the Sky”: Archie wants to follow in his grandfather Artie’s footsteps and is looking for new volunteers for the Riverdale Fire Department. Toni’s attempt to get Cheryl out of Thornhill and bring her back into Riverdale’s life only adds to the tension between the two. Betty’s, Alice, and Kevin’s latest investigation creates a conflict with Hiram. Plus, Veronica forges a risky plan to support local Riverdale businesses as Jughead and Tabitha solve an ancient mystery after strange sightings in town. Chapter Eighty-Four “Lock and Key”: A big announcement forces everyone to rethink their current life. Cheryl embarks on a risky plan after learning surprising news about Toni. Jughead tries to make sense of a strange encounter. Kevin and Fangs make an important decision about their future. Chapter Eighty-Five “Destroyer”: After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie and Veronica devise a plan to boost the team’s morale. Jughead turns his attention to a student he believes needs help. Betty seeks advice from Cheryl after making a difficult decision. Kevin has to grapple with a dark moment in his past. Chapter Eighty-Six “The Pincushion Man”: While preparing for parents’ evening at Riverdale High, Archie is surprised by his former Army general who brings unexpected news. Cheryl takes a stand against Hiram and Reggie after learning that the two are planning to take over the maple forests of the Blossoms. Jughead’s unconventional way of overcoming writer’s block causes Tabitha to worry about his safety. Betty and Alice also get unexpected visitors. Chapter Eighty-Seven “Strange Bedfellows”: After Hiram’s prison break, Archie wants to arrest the remaining inmates. Tabitha asks Betty for help after Jughead disappears. When Penelope comes back into her life, Cheryl becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Chapter Eighty-Eight “Citizen Lodge”: “Citizen Lodge”: Hiram shares his origin story with Reggie and tells how he became the most powerful man in Riverdale from young Jaime Luna (guest star Michael Consuelos). Reggie also reflects on the relationship with his father. Chapter Eighty-Nine “Reservoir Dogs”: When Archie helps Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) with his post-traumatic stress disorder, Archie also has to come to terms with his own past trauma in the army. To find the Lonely Highway Killer, Betty and Tabitha lure truck drivers to Pop’s. Cheryl gives Kevin an invite while Veronica gives Reggie a chance not to disappoint. Chapter Ninety: “The Night Gallery”: Cheryl needs Archie, Kevin, Fangs, and Reggie to help after learning that the palladium is growing beneath the maple trees. Betty and Alice also confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Jughead and Archie have to face their past. Chapter Ninety-One: “The Return of the Pussycats”: After she disappeared from the ground in the middle of her world tour, megastar Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) suddenly appears in Riverdale. But it is only when she meets her former bandmates Valerie and Melody that she reveals the real reasons. Veronica also gets creative when her old friend Alexandra Cabot visits. Toni helps Tabitha so that Veronica can close a deal. Chapter Ninety-Two “Band of Brothers”: After Archie learns surprising news about his former commanding officer, he talks to Uncle Frank about his time in the army. After husband Chad reports on her to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Veronica has to cleverly pull herself out of the affair. Cheryl and Kevin want to take control of the church, and Jughead goes on an apology tour. Chapter Ninety-Three “Dance of Death”: After Tabitha learns that a friend is missing, she hires the help of Jughead and Betty to find the missing person. Penelope sees doubts in Kevin, so Kevin confronts Cheryl. An explosion in the mines leaves the fate of some in the dark. Chapter Ninety-Four “Next to Normal”: Alice cannot accept what is happening around her. She creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are once again a happy family. While her mother loses her footing, Betty tries to bring her back down to earth. Meanwhile, Tabitha hires Jughead for a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica and Archie make an important decision about their future. Chapter Ninety-Five “RIP?”: Out with the old one: When the gang reviews what happened after a tough year in Riverdale, they have to make a difficult decision about the future of the town after an incident at Pop’s.

Vanessa Morgan’s pregnancy is built into the plot

A joyous event will take place both in front of and behind the camera during the course of the fifth season. Toni actress Vanessa Morgan was pregnant while filming the fifth season and gave birth to her son on January 29, 2021. The makers behind the camera around showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa decided to incorporate this into the plot of “Riverdale” season 5 .

Although Toni is a lesbian, a lot has changed after the leap in time of seven years. She works as a tutor at Riverdale High and is expecting a child with Kevin and Fangs.

Exit in the main cast at the beginning of the season

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols get out at the end of the fourth season, as reported by Variety. Skeet Ulrich plays Jugheads (Cole Sprouse) in the series Father FP Jones. The gangster later became a sheriff. In order to guide his daughter Jellybean on the right path, he turns his back on Riverdale at the beginning of season 5. Nichols embodies Hermione Lodge, Businesswoman and mother of Veronica (Camila Mendes). She is now part of the “Real Housewives of New York” and lives there.

On Instagram you can see pictures from the last day of shooting with Skeet Ulrich.

Check out how well you watched the first four seasons of “Riverdale” here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.