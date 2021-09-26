Britney Spears plans reveal interview with Oprah Winfrey! – People

Will this be the next bomb?

Oprah Winfrey (67) is the talk show goddess of the USA. Whoever comes to her not only has a name, but also something to say. The highlight of Oprah’s mega-career: The interview with Harry and Meghan, which made the Royal Palace in England shake.

Does the story repeat itself now with Oprah’s next guest? Again “Mirror” wants to know, Winfrey plans an interview with pop star Britney Spears (39)!





After the defeat in court, Britney Spears’ father Jamie gave up the guardianship of his daughter that had existed since 2008Photo: PH / AP



And that will certainly not be less explosive: Britney has just won a year-long legal battle against her father Jamie (69) for her guardianship. A bitter struggle for their freedom and self-determination.

Again and again new revelations come to light that make it clear how difficult it was for the singer. Her father is said to have hired a security company that even had an audio recording device installed in Britney’s bedroom. Conversations with their children, with their boyfriend – everything was recorded! More than 180 hours of material.









Obviously, that’s not the tip of the iceberg. Britney was “ready to discuss what happened in her life,” according to the “Mirror”.

Does that mean Oprah ends up with another superlative reveal interview?

More than 17 million people in the US saw her show on CBS in March. It is quite possible that Spears will surpass that. After all, the Royals are more of a British thing, while Britney is a megastar overseas. Has three times as many followers on Instagram as the Sussexes (over 34 million).

How much money will flow this time? According to the “Wall Street Journal”, CBS paid a mere 7 to 9 million US dollars for the broadcasting rights at Meghan. The cost of 30 seconds of advertising was 325,000 US dollars. Numbers of madness.





Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan went down in TV historyPhoto: Handout ./VIA REUTERS



Will Britney be a gold mine again? Probably. In any case, Spears is said to have been so inspired by Meghan’s courage to open up that she now wants to raise her voice at the scandalous interview with the Royals. An insider on The Mirror: “Britney was touched when she heard about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. She saw some excerpts and was thrilled with how it was implemented. “

What new details will she unpack? There could be competition for Oprah from Netflix. The unveiling documentary “Britney vs. Spears” starts there on September 28th.