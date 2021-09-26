Sunday, September 26, 2021
Britney Spears: is she planning an interview with Oprah Winfrey?

By Vimal Kumar
09/26/2021 – 6:16 PM

Inspired by Meghan and Harry
Britney Spears continues to fight against her guardianship.

Photo: imago images / Kobby Dagan / VWPics Kobby Dagan / VWPics

Britney Spears continues to fight against her guardianship.

Britney Spears could soon be giving a high-profile interview. Inspired by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, she should plan a conversation with US talker Oprah Winfrey.

Britney Spears (39) is apparently planning an interview with US talk show icon Oprah Winfrey (67). The singer, who is still fighting against the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears (69), wants to talk about what happened in her life, according to a source in the “Mirror”. Spears has received a lot of interview requests lately, but Oprah Winfrey is her preferred candidate, the insider explains. Winfrey and her team have reportedly already agreed to an interview. As inspiration, Spears should have served Prince Harry (37) and Duchess Meghan (40).





“Britney was touched when she heard about the Oprah interview. She saw a few clips and was thrilled with how it was realized.” The couple had criticized the British royal family in the interview with Winfrey broadcast in early March. The duchess revealed, among other things, that she had psychological problems during her time in the palace and that help had been refused.


Britney Spears could give further insights into her life under the tutelage of her father in the interview. Since 2008, he has been managing the singer’s finances, among other things. She fights in court against his influence. According to US media reports, Jamie Spears had filed an application with a court in Los Angeles in early September in which he spoke out in favor of ending his guardianship. In the document, Spears stated that his daughter’s circumstances “have changed to such an extent that there may no longer be grounds for maintaining guardianship.”


Vimal Kumar
