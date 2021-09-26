BMW stolen while shooting – suitcases and bags gone

24auto News

From: Marcus Efler

During the shoot for “Mission: Impossible 7”, a BMW X7 with suitcases and bags was stolen from Hollywood star Tom Cruise – with a technical trick that is possible with many new car models.

Birmingham (Great Britain) – BMW and secret agents, it has always been a rather complicated relationship. The Munich models never really fit the British gentleman playboy James Bond, who actually appreciates Aston Martin. Internally, the product placement in “James Bond 007 – GoldenEye” is considered a bad investment. The relationship with the American action character Ethan Hunt in the film series “Mission: Impossible”, played by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, has been going much better for ten years. In the seventh part of the series, which is due to start in cinemas in 2022, the smart chief spy of the fictional world rescue organization IMF will again drive cars and motorcycles from BMW. (“The Fast and the Furious”: sensational comeback of Paul Walker († 40)?)

Tom Cruise pissed off: BMW stolen while filming – all luggage gone

Usually the auto outfitter of the film heroes also takes over the shuttle services for actors and film crew at the locations. This is also the case in Birmingham, UK, where scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 are currently being filmed. However, things are not going that smoothly – and this is apparently due to professional car thieves and possibly somewhat vulnerable technology from BMW.









Ethan Hunt, alias Tom Cruise, has been driving a BMW since 2011 – here an M5 in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (symbol picture) © David James / Paramount Pictures

Because of all things the BMW X7, in which Tom Cruise’s luggage was stored, was stolen. The massive SUV was stolen from the parking lot of a snack bar under the eyes of a bodyguard. It later reappeared, but without Mister Cruise’s suitcases and bags. He is said to be quite angry about the incident, which is very embarrassing for the security team, as reported by the British media. However, the thieves also used a very professional electric trick to take the X7’s chauffeur by surprise during his break – which can be the undoing of any owner of a BMW and other modern cars. (Armored BMW X7: quite normal from the outside, but this SUV can withstand hand grenades)

Tom Cruise pissed off: BMW stolen while filming – remote control key revealed the code

Apparently the thieves caught the radio signal that the transmitter of the keyless start system was sending by means of a range extender. The car and transmitter actually agree on this code every time the car is locked – precisely to prevent theft. This means that the thief must have been standing a few meters away from the driver when he last locked the BMW. Copying the received code to your own transmitter is then no longer a problem for a clever electronics tinkerer. (Brazen: Thieves steal Mazda RX-7 in front of the distraught owner)

Tom Cruise pissed off: BMW stolen while filming – protection against radio trick

The way to protect yourself from this kind of theft of modern cars would also be clear: when locking, always check whether unknown people are standing around “inconspicuously”. And always keep the car key in specially protected cases. Incidentally, BMW is one of the first manufacturers whose latest models can also be unlocked via iPhone or Apple Watch. Then theft would only be possible with a stolen smartphone including PIN. Or fingerprints or 3-D face scans – but that goes very much in the direction of “Mission: Impossible”.

