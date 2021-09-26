“Blue Moon” won “Golden Shell” from San Sebastian

The Romanian social drama “Blue Moon” was awarded the “Golden Shell” yesterday evening at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival. The film by Alina Grigore is about two young women who helplessly and powerlessly try to escape from family traditions and sexual oppression in order to live a decent life.

Chastain convinces in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain and the young Danish actress Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl were honored ex aequo with the Silver Shell for “best acting performance”. After the Berlinale, the San Sebastian Festival decided to no longer differentiate between actors and actresses in terms of gender.

Chastain in Michael Showalter’s film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” overwhelmingly portrays the fact-based story of American singer and TV evangelist Tammy Faye. She was a celebrated TV star until her husband, TV preacher Jim Bakker, with hers joint TV shows in the name of God swindled a fortune. Chastain is also considered an Oacar candidate.

Jury award goes to Belgium

The only 16-year-old Danish actress Flora Ofelia, on the other hand, convinced with a moving portrayal of the little peasant girl Lise in “As in Heaven”, who sees her future floating away due to the tragic influence of religion and traditions in the 19th century.









The Danish filmmaker Tea Lindeburg was also awarded “As in Heaven” for “best director”. The prize for the “best screenplay” went to the British Terence Davies for his film “Benediction”, which tells the story of the homosexual poet Siegfried Sassoon. Somewhat surprisingly, the coveted jury prize this year was awarded to the Belgian festival entry “Earwig” by Lucile Hadzihalilovic. The French drug scandal film “Undercover” received the award for “best photography”.

The young Russian filmmaker Lena Lanskih won the “New Directors” competition with her first feature film “Unwanted”. The audience award this year went to the French Celine Sciammas “Petite Maman”. For her moving film about violence against girls in Mexico, Tatiana Huezo was honored with her film “Noche de fuego” as the best Latin American festival contribution.

Lots of international stars

Along with Cannes, Berlin and Venice, San Sebastian is one of the world’s most important film festivals. This year the festival thrilled with first-class film contributions – but also with many international stars: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Stanley Tucci and Javier Bardem presented their latest films.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Marion Cotillard were awarded this year’s “Donostia” honorary awards for their acting careers in San Sebastian. In the run-up, the awarding of the award to Hollywood star Depp in particular led to protests, since a trial for domestic violence is imminent against him. Depp defended himself again in San Sebastian against the allegations of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard and criticized that movements like #MeToo were created with a good intention, but this year they are completely out of control.