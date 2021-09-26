Sunday, September 26, 2021
Blondlena: Selena Gomez shows herself with a new look – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez has a new hair color. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com


A new look with a new hair color: Singer Selena Gomez surprised her fans with a radical change in type.

Selena Gomez (28, “Baila Conmigo”) seems to be in the mood for a visual change this spring. The US singer decided on a new hair color. Last Friday, Gomez presented her radical change of type for the first time on the Instagram account of her own beauty brand “Rare Beauty”: the singer is now blonde again.




On a mirror selfie, her light hair with a dark base falls over her shoulders in light waves. Her fans were enthusiastic and immediately nicknamed her “Blondlena”. Already in 2017, the dark-haired singer surprised at an appearance at the American Music Awards with a plant-blonde bob.

Billie Eilish also relies on blonde

Not only Gomez is now back on blonde, music colleague Billie Eilish (19) surprised her fans in mid-March and proudly presented on social media that she has said goodbye to her black and green styling and is now a blonde. However, the type change was not really new for the singer, as she later revealed. The makeover has therefore been underway since January. Eilish had skilfully hidden the change under a wig.





