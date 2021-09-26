Bitcoin USD chart analysis – calendar week 38/21

Bitcoin USD daily basis

Bitcoin USD chart analysis – sustainable overcoming of the 50,000 mark fails

In the reporting week, the short-term stabilization at the USD 45,000 level was brought to an abrupt end. The constructive technical micrograph of the previous week was impressively negated on Monday. Onset of sales at the start of the week resulted in a daily closing of 42,988 USD, which corresponded to a whopping minus of 9% compared to Sunday. The breakthrough through the support zone led to further selling pressure on Tuesday, which brought the Bitcoin price of 40’719 USD at the close of trading directly to the elementary support area of ​​40’000 USD. In addition, the daily low of USD 39,600 was achieved during trading on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the key support zone finally drew buyers into the market, who continuously pushed the price back to USD 43,575 throughout the day. Also on Thursday there were renewed price gains at USD 44,897 at the end of the day. The market was thus exactly below the zone where the first bottoming out took place after the sell-off a good two weeks ago. As a new resistance, the subsequent trading event, marked by a closing price of USD 42,848 and a daily low of USD 40,683, failed spectacularly. A consolidation in the USD 42,000 area was observed on Saturday, while a recovery to USD 43,000 followed on Sunday after another failed attempt to approach the 40,000 zone.

The moment of truth is approaching

Review daily interval

After the share price crash in mid-March 2020, a veritable countermovement established itself. This led to the resistance zones above USD 10,000. After an initial rejection and a nearly two-month consolidation phase, a breakthrough through the fundamental resistance zone followed on July 27, which has been established since August 2019 and Bitcoin has already failed several times to date.

The resistance zone around USD 10,000 was interesting in several ways. On the one hand, this is the 0.618 Fibonacci point of the entire downward movement, which was ushered in at just under 14,000 USD at the end of June 2019. On the other hand, the zone around USD 10,000 also acted as confirmation of the still bearish trend of lower highs since December 2017 (see macro view on a weekly basis). Bitcoin has been able to establish itself above the newly created support in the USD 10,000 area since the end of July 2020 and provided the first confirmation of a trend reversal with the break of the resistance zone around USD 12,200 towards the end of October 2020. In the following weeks, the positive trend accentuated and led Bitcoin at the beginning of November 2020 through the 14,000 resistance and at the beginning of December for the first time close to the then all-time highs of USD 20,000, which have remained unaffected for 158 weeks since the 2017 boom.

Since the breakout caused by the important 14,000 resistance at the beginning of November, things have happened in quick succession. With the break through the old all-time high at USD 20,000, the upward trend was strongly accentuated, which caused the Bitcoin price to mark its new all-time high just below USD 65,000 on April 14th. The rapid upward movement has so far been characterized by 3 corrections, each of which found its lowest point around the 50-day average (light blue line). The fourth correction, however, led significantly below this for the first time and so there was also a breach of the trend line, which has served as a support since the beginning of the year, shaped by the respective daily lows. In the past few weeks, this has resulted in an accelerated downtrend, which has led to important support areas. As a result, the price consolidated in the corridor 30,000 – 40,000 USD for three months, until the most recent breakout from the upper part of the corridor. This leads directly to the resistance zones that formed between February and May.









outlook

We are above the 11-week price corridor of USD 30,000 – 40,000. A “round bottom scenario” in the area of ​​the 0.618 Fibonacci point, which is calculated between the start of the rapid upward trend and the new all-time high, has manifested itself in a strong upward movement. The impressive countermovement came for sure and brought Bitcoin directly to the 50,000 resistance. A sustainable establishment above this range failed for the time being and led to a steep price correction.

The price area around USD 50,000 has repeatedly played a decisive role since February and can therefore be classified as a significant resistance. After a first failed breakthrough attempt, the market initially stabilized in the support area of ​​45,000 USD and thus above the 50 or 200 daily average. In the reporting week, however, another wave of sales led back directly to the essential 40,000 support zone. The moment of truth is getting a little closer. The macro image is still under the sword of Damocles of an established “bull trap”. A drift below the 40,000 range would reinforce such a scenario. On the other hand, a recapture of the last area reached 50,000 – 52,000 USD leaves a good chance for new pricing above the all-time high.

New all-time high or bull trap

Review week interval

In 2020, Bitcoin was able to set a higher high above USD 10,000 for the first time in weekly intervals, which has broken the prevailing bearish trend since December 2017. This interrupted the series of lower highs that spanned 135 weeks (1).

Since this first overcoming of the bearish trend, the signs of a valid trend reversal have intensified. With the breakthrough through important resistance zones and a continuous development above the 21 week average (2), the chances of reaching the all-time high of 2017/18 increased noticeably. This was done in mid-December 2020. This was followed by a strongly accentuated price finding above this historical level, which in mid-April produced a new all-time high of USD 65,000. A consolidation initiated since then ended in a veritable price slide that brought Bitcoin back to the USD 30,000 mark in just two weeks. A subsequent breakout from the 10-week consolidation area 30,000 – 40,000 USD brings Bitcoin back to the 50,000 resistance.

outlook

With the price movements in the past year, a good foundation was created to sustainably climb new spheres beyond the all-time highs reached in 2017. The break of the USD 20,000 mark impressively demonstrated the strength of the upward movement that has been establishing itself since October. The rapid rise in the price was now suddenly interrupted with a fall, which brought Bitcoin even below the 21-week average (2) that had been reliable bull or bear market phases in the past.

Bitcoin left the three-month correction phase in the USD 30,000 – 40,000 zone behind. The consolidation has been in the interesting 0.618 Fibonacci area since the start of the bull market. After breaking out of the upper price band of the three-month corridor, a continued significant countermovement led the price back to the USD 50,000 zone over the past 3 weeks and at the same time negated a shoulder-head-shoulder formation.

With the 30,000 support in the 0.618 Fibonacci zone, a scenario of a continuing price development that ultimately leads beyond the existing all-time high remains intact. Such a scenario is reinforced by price events above the 40,000 support zone and a sustainable recovery of the 21-week average over the near future. A presumed “make it or break it” situation emerges in the current price area in the following weeks. Here the market decides whether pricing should take place above the all-time high or whether the current upward movement below the all-time high ends in a “bull trap” like in January 2018.

