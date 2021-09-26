Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Solana and Polkadot

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 1946 billion. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 41 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 120 billion. Unfortunately, the courses in the top 10 had to give up an average of 4 percent of their courses since yesterday.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
Hardly anything changed with the Bitcoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.11 percent. This is reflected in a price of 42,361.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.
- Market Cap: $ 800.26 billion (-0.49%)
- 24h trading volume: 29,936 million US dollars (-7.22%)
- 24h High: $ 43,081.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 2.83 percent. Ethereum is trading at $ 2,857.95.
- Market Cap: $ 336.26 billion (-2.9%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 22,195 million (+ 13.64%)
- 24h high: $ 2,968.55
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
Sales resulted in the Cardano course to a minus of 5.19 percent. The rate is currently 2.25 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 72.09 billion (-5.38%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,890 million (-4.66%)
- 24h high: $ 2.45
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.06 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 69.55 billion (-0.06%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 62,704 million (-26.47%)
- 24h high: $ 1.02
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price had to give way by 5.11 percent. The current rate is $ 341.47.
- Market Cap: $ 52.77 billion (-5.28%)
- 24h trading volume: 1.281 million US dollars (-34.39%)
- 24h high: $ 359.97
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP course had to give up and lose 2.8 percent. The price of XRP is currently 0.92 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 43.17 billion (-3.24%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,503 million (-30.28%)
- 24h high: $ 0.95
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana course had to give up massively and lost over 7.59 percent. The Solana rate this morning is $ 131.17.
- Market Cap: $ 38.88 billion (-5.91%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 2,124 million (-32.7%)
- 24h high: $ 143.13
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
In a sideways movement, the USD coin price remained stuck at 0.42 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.01 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 30.89 billion (+ 0.32%)
- 24h trading volume: 2,672 million US dollars (-31.87%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot course did not have it easy and fell by over 8.27 percent. The price is trading at $ 28.95.
- Market Cap: $ 29.97 billion (-7.22%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,446 million (-49.62%)
- 24h high: $ 31.56
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin course could not maintain its level and slipped by over 3.07 percent. The current rate is $ 0.21.
- Market Cap: $ 27.21 billion (-2.16%)
- 24h trading volume: 951 million US dollars (-42.66%)
- 24h high: $ 0.21
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Top 5
- Maker course: $ 2,433.86 (5.41 %)
- Celer Network course: $ 0.19 (4.24 %)
- Chainlink course: $ 24.12 (3.18 %)
- Amp course: $ 0.05 (1.61 %)
- Decentralized Social Course: $ 125.39 (1.09 %)
Flop 5
- Near course: $ 7.31 (-10.19 %)
- Filecoin course: $ 56.71 (-10.65 %)
- Huobi token course: $ 8.29 (-11.04 %)
- Osmosis course: $ 5.87 (-11.04 %)
- OKB course: $ 12.21 (-11.39 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 26, 2021 at 7:01 am.