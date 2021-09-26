Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Solana and Polkadot

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $ 1946 billion. Of this, the top dog Bitcoin accounts for 41 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 120 billion. Unfortunately, the courses in the top 10 had to give up an average of 4 percent of their courses since yesterday.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



Hardly anything changed with the Bitcoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.11 percent. This is reflected in a price of 42,361.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 800.26 billion (-0.49%)

24h trading volume: 29,936 million US dollars (-7.22%)

24h High: $ 43,081.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



The Ethereum price could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 2.83 percent. Ethereum is trading at $ 2,857.95.

Market Cap: $ 336.26 billion (-2.9%)

24h trading volume: $ 22,195 million (+ 13.64%)

24h high: $ 2,968.55

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano



Sales resulted in the Cardano course to a minus of 5.19 percent. The rate is currently 2.25 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 72.09 billion (-5.38%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,890 million (-4.66%)

24h high: $ 2.45

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.06 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.55 billion (-0.06%)

24h trading volume: US $ 62,704 million (-26.47%)

24h high: $ 1.02

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price had to give way by 5.11 percent. The current rate is $ 341.47.

Market Cap: $ 52.77 billion (-5.28%)

24h trading volume: 1.281 million US dollars (-34.39%)

24h high: $ 359.97

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



The XRP course had to give up and lose 2.8 percent. The price of XRP is currently 0.92 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 43.17 billion (-3.24%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,503 million (-30.28%)

24h high: $ 0.95

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana



The Solana course had to give up massively and lost over 7.59 percent. The Solana rate this morning is $ 131.17.

Market Cap: $ 38.88 billion (-5.91%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,124 million (-32.7%)

24h high: $ 143.13

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

USD Coin



In a sideways movement, the USD coin price remained stuck at 0.42 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.01 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 30.89 billion (+ 0.32%)

24h trading volume: 2,672 million US dollars (-31.87%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot



The Polkadot course did not have it easy and fell by over 8.27 percent. The price is trading at $ 28.95.

Market Cap: $ 29.97 billion (-7.22%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,446 million (-49.62%)

24h high: $ 31.56

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course could not maintain its level and slipped by over 3.07 percent. The current rate is $ 0.21.

Market Cap: $ 27.21 billion (-2.16%)

24h trading volume: 951 million US dollars (-42.66%)

24h high: $ 0.21

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

Maker course : $ 2,433.86 ( 5.41 %)

: $ 2,433.86 ( %) Celer Network course : $ 0.19 ( 4.24 %)

: $ 0.19 ( %) Chainlink course : $ 24.12 ( 3.18 %)

: $ 24.12 ( %) Amp course : $ 0.05 ( 1.61 %)

: $ 0.05 ( %) Decentralized Social Course: $ 125.39 ( 1.09 %)

Flop 5

Near course : $ 7.31 ( -10.19 %)

: $ 7.31 ( %) Filecoin course : $ 56.71 ( -10.65 %)

: $ 56.71 ( %) Huobi token course : $ 8.29 ( -11.04 %)

: $ 8.29 ( %) Osmosis course : $ 5.87 ( -11.04 %)

: $ 5.87 ( %) OKB course: $ 12.21 ( -11.39 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 26, 2021 at 7:01 am.