Bitcoin falls under important limit: crypto magazine

BTC with difficulty

The high volatility and the aftermath of the recent negative headlines from the Middle Kingdom make the “digital gold” a problem even at the weekend. A few hours before the all-important close of the week, BTC drops below the trend line at USD 42,000 and again it seems that the crypto space is about to experience a bearish September. At the same time, the alternative assets have to contend with sharp price falls on Sunday. We take a look at the current market situation.

BTC course in detail

At the time of writing, the industry leader is trading at USD 41,926, which corresponds to a downtrend of – 1.6%. In the past 24 hours, the leading cryptocurrency moved in a range between USD 40,890 and USD 43,045, and due to the high volatility, strong breakouts in both price directions are considered realistic.

Roller coaster ride for BTC

Due to the high correlation to the traditional markets, BTC reacted extremely sensitively at the beginning of the week to the reports of a possible bankruptcy of the financial giant Evergrande and in the meantime fell below the groundbreaking USD 40,000 mark. Just a few days later, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) published a document confirming its negative stance on cryptos and announcing stronger surveillance. Although crypto bans and strong regulations on the part of China are not emerging for the first time, these reports play the bear in the cards right on time for the end of the week. From a bullish perspective, the resistances at USD 42,000 and USD 43,000 now mark important barriers.

BTC dominance index is increasing

The BTC Dominance Index is a helpful indicator to determine the balance of power between BTC and the alternative assets. As usual, many investors concentrate on the performance of the first mover in “critical times”. Currently, USD 798.6 billion of the total market capitalization (USD 1.94 trillion) is in BTC investments. This relation corresponds to a BTC dominance index of 41.2% now.









Ethereum is rejected

The Ethereum bulls are turned down in their latest attack on the magical $ 3,000 mark. At the time of going to press, the leading altcoin is trading at USD 2,933, which corresponds to a downtrend of – 0.4%. In the weekly chart, the smart contract coin is even a whopping – 14.4% south. Furthermore, a highly frequented DeFi space and a flourishing NFT market mean that transaction costs are sometimes dizzying. One reason why more and more investors are looking for quick alternative solutions such as Solana and Avalanche.

Cardano is recovering

While many altcoins in the weekly chart are looking at price losses in the double-digit percentage range, Cardano can record the strongest performance of all top 10 coins despite a downward trend of – 2.8%. At the time of writing, ADA has a price of USD 2.31 and a market cap of USD 73.5 billion. In the crypto charts, the “3rd generation blockchain” therefore still ranks 3rd.

Uniswap opens up

On Sunday, Uniswap conjured up the strongest performance of all top 50 projects on the crypto floor with an uptrend of + 14.4%. At the time of writing, UNI is trading at USD 22.51 and a market cap of USD 11.7 billion (14th place in the crypto charts). Further down the line, projects like Chainlink (+ 6.7%), FTX Token (+ 11.9%), Sushi (+ 11.9%), Maker (+ 10.4%) and Celer Network (+ 11 , 3%) to attract attention.

