Billie Eilish has the biggest vocabulary, says a study of pop lyrics – culture

People like to miss. Counting, mapping, creating Excel lists seems to be a basic need for him, and one cannot overestimate that. It is only because the Theodor Fontane Archive has meticulously analyzed this that we now know, for example, that Fontane’s most frequently used noun in his novels is “woman”. We owe the same work to a poster available on the archive website with the “longest unique nouns” (technical term: Hapaxlegomena) in the writer’s work. The collection ranges from “ability to judge” to “epoch of satisfaction”, and along the way contains words such as “general finance leaseholder”, “shoe brush whiskers” and “persuasion hardening principle”, and anyone who is not yet convinced of the profound beauty of lists is likely to have a bad one guided Excel table where the heart should be.

Man has just counted words again. This time in pop texts from the past and present, which is why the Wordtips portal is now proud to present insights into which singers have the greatest vocabulary. Those who are more interested in results than reasons: punk poet Patti Smith wins. Billie Eilish leads the boys.

The method behind it went like this: For the idols of yore, the list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time was used, the Rolling Stone in 2008 (100th place: Mary J. Blige, 1st place: Aretha Franklin), and for the young comparison group, the artists who are heard most on Spotify. The texts were obtained from the Genius site. Then one had an algorithm record how many different words were found among the total used.









Despite all the “encouragement promenades”: Less can be more

For Patti Smith that was 2669 out of 12,291, which results in a value of 217 per 1000. Second place: Joni Mitchell, 199. Bob Dylan is 130, only slightly above the average of 124. Billie Eilish comes in at 169, Harry Styles wins second place in the boys’ category (159). Last place: Trey Songz (66). To illustrate this in the extreme: If the refrain of the magnificent German poetry work “Da Da Da” was added up to the overall work, Stephan Remmler would bring it to a value of 1 per 1000. “Aha”!

As a realization, that is not completely banal, but then it is a bit. After all, one can say that the quantity, i.e. the sheer number, quantity or accumulation of as many different words, terms, phrases, expressions, phrases or neologisms as possible, i.e. word creations, the quality, i.e. level, craftsmanship, depth, ingenuity, friendliness, Perfunserativity, cosmopolitanism or even readability of texts in spite of all “encouragement promenades” (Fontane) not necessarily exorbitantly or even significantly increased and thus not necessarily originating from a direct or at least indirect “world improvement passion” (again Fontane). In other words: less can be more.

Or also: Shakira may end up ahead of Dylan with a score of 151. She still uses her vocabulary for such texts: “Lucky that my breasts are small and humble / So you don’t confuse them with mountains”.