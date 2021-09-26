Ben Affleck’s trainer reveals: This is how the star got his “Batman” body – and you can imitate it

Fit like Batman: Ben Affleck’s nutrition and exercise plan for the role of Gotham’s Avenger

Ben Affleck wasn’t the first choice that came to mind when it came to finding a new actor for Batman. He’d played Daredevil in the movies before, but the world was more likely to see him as that attractive but not intimidating character who was perfect for drama and thriller, but not exactly action hero material.

With “Batman v Superman” everything changed: Ben Affleck went from the desperate, unfaithful, frustrated husband of “Gone Girl” to a Bruce Wayne who looked more imposing than the rest (without the Batman suit he was a lot more muscular than Christian Bale), and he had to be in order to take on the man of steel and emerge victorious. (Also interesting: these are the 3 iconic models that Bruce Wayne wore in the films)

Ben Affleck: For the role as Batman, he had to train and build hard

Affleck isn’t the best Batman (this is Christian Bale, and everything indicates that no one can ever beat him), but he wanted to do everything possible to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors (including the bad ones like George Clooney), and for that he had to get into the best shape of his life first. (Also Read: These Exercises Will Effectively Burn Calories)









Batman: That’s how pumped up Ben Affleck was after his workout and diet routine

The actor did what anyone who gets a superhero job at Marvel or DC does, hiring a trainer (Walter Norton Jr., who he’s worked with since “The Town” 2010) from the Institute of Performance and Fitness and one A nutritionist, and he worked very hard to be able to wear the heavy suit he had to wear (which supposedly weighed over 30 pounds) and look convincing when punched, kicked, and knocked out criminals.

All the actors who played Batman had to go to the gym first, but it seems no one took this more seriously than Ben Affleck. (Also Read: This Is How Many Pushups Men Should Be Able To Do)

With this diet, Ben Afflecks became Batman

Rehan Jalali, a nutritionist and author of the Six Pack Diet Plan, was responsible for building Ben Affleck’s diet to transform his body into that of a cartoon hero. Jalali says Affleck’s diet consisted of 35% protein, 45% carbohydrates, and 20% healthy essential fats.