Monday, September 27, 2021
Ben Affleck in The Flash: Just a brief Batman comeback?

Ben Afflecks Career as Batman In the end it was much shorter than expected and hoped for on all sides. After his appearance in Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice earlier doubts of the fans were quickly dispelled. The cinema version of Justice League should change everything, however. There was no success and also from the Solo film planned by Ben Affleck himself nothing worked for Batman. It was the end of Bat stain. Apart from Zack Snyder’s Justice League since then he has not been seen in the role of the bat and Warner bros. had no further plans for him either.

But then came The Flash. the Flashpoint storyline allows that same multiple versions of Batman may appear in the film. It wasn’t just like that Michael Keaton confirmed as Batman for the film, but to the surprise of many, Affleck as well. After many turbulent years, he should actually slip back into the role of the Dark Knight and many fans even hoped that this could result in further appearances and maybe even the solo film. But if the current rumors are true, things don’t look so good.




And we have to be clear: there are Rumors. According to the blogger KC Walsh was just Ben Affleck for a week on the set of The Flashwhich suggests a rather minor role. If this is true, we are more likely to be a bit longer cameo expect instead of a really central role. So there are still many indications that his appearance in The Flash will be his last as a Dark Knight.

No later than the November 4, 2022 we know more, then starts The Flash in theaters. But we might be smarter by October 16, when the DC FanDome takes place and may give us the first material from the film.



