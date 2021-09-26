At Disney +: Streaming service announces new series by Leonardo DiCaprio

The story of “The Right Stuff” is based on the hit books by journalist Tom Wolfe, which tell the early history of the US space program. The first astronauts became famous overnight in the late 1950s and early 1960s, which was not always easy for them and their families to cope with.

The focus of the story are the so-called “Mercury Seven”, the seven astronauts who were supposed to drive NASA’s “Project Mercury”. The United States found itself in a bitter competition with the former Soviet Union, which it seemed to lose in the face of Russian successes such as Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite in Earth orbit.

Because of this, the Project Mercury was launched; The aim was to bring an astronaut safely into space and back to earth.