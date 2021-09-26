Sunday, September 26, 2021
At Disney +: Streaming service announces new series by Leonardo DiCaprio

By Sonia Gupta
The story of “The Right Stuff” is based on the hit books by journalist Tom Wolfe, which tell the early history of the US space program. The first astronauts became famous overnight in the late 1950s and early 1960s, which was not always easy for them and their families to cope with.

The focus of the story are the so-called “Mercury Seven”, the seven astronauts who were supposed to drive NASA’s “Project Mercury”. The United States found itself in a bitter competition with the former Soviet Union, which it seemed to lose in the face of Russian successes such as Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite in Earth orbit.

Because of this, the Project Mercury was launched; The aim was to bring an astronaut safely into space and back to earth.

“The Right Stuff”: Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

“The Right Stuff” is produced among others by the label “Appian Way”, which belongs to the “Titanic” star Leonardo Di Caprio. Films like “The Wolf of Wall Street” or “The Revenant” have been produced under its banner in the past. The story of the Mercury Seven was filmed under the same title in 1983. In Germany, the strip was named “The stuff heroes are made of” – it is quite possible that the Disney + series will also receive this title.

Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) and Jake McDorman (“Lady Bird”, “What We Do in the Shadows”) will star Major John Glenn and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard. Supporting roles include Nora Zehetner (“Creative Control”), Eloise Mumford (“Fifty Shades of Gray”) and Patrick Fischler (“Mad Men”).






