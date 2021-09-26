When asked what advice she would give her younger self, Reese replied to UK Glamor: “I would tell her not to worry so much. I think I’ve spent a lot of time worrying Doing things that didn’t really matter, but it’s not entirely my fault. Culture told young women to worry about things. What we value about women then is very different from what we are today I would say, ‘Hang in there, sister, it’s going to get a lot better!’ “The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress persevered, even though she had” endured a lot of really gross conversations and bad situations “to get there get where it is now. Reese added, “Also, I’ve had a million wonderful adventures that have brought me to this place. I’m a pile of all these ups and downs. At 44, I feel really, really strong. I’ve been through a lot and have to going through a lot more! About body image, not being enough or too much for people. My ambition was too great. My ideas were too strong. I was a little too loud, too friendly, too optimistic, too emotional. “









BANG Showbiz