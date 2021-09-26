Armin Laschet private: Unromantic confession and his father-in-law

With his election as CDU party leader, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet has become one of the most promising candidates for the Chancellery.

At the side of Armin Laschet has been his wife Susanne Laschet for decades. Unlike her husband, she is not so much in public. She also held back in the election campaign before the general election.

Here you can find out what about Susanne Lash and his children and the role of his influential father-in-law is known. This is the private life of the CDU politician.





Married since 1985: Armin and Susanne Laschet. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Kirchner, Guido

Armin Laschet: This is known about his wife Susanne Laschet

Laschet’s wife Susanne Laschet was born Susanne Malangré in Aachen in 1962. Her family comes from the French-speaking part of Wallonia. The paths of Armin Laschet and his future wife already crossed in childhood. Both grew up in Aachen-Burtscheid.

When they first met, there was no sign of love, as she revealed in 2020 in the WDR’s “Kölner Treff”: “We had a row with a girl he thought was great at the time – and then he beat me up. Then I went to my mother and said, ‘Mom, today I met the most disgusting boy of my life.’ “She was seven years old then.

This is Armin Laschet:







born on February 18, 1961 in Aachen

since 2017 Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia

CDU federal chairman and thus also candidate for chancellor

During the corona crisis, Laschet urged easing early on

Before it was introduced, spoke out against equating homosexual marriage with conventional marriage

But your mind should change. Both attended a youth choir and got to know each other better here. Eventually they finally fell in love. In 1985 the wedding bells rang.

Armin Laschet: Unromantic confession of his wife Susanne

The beginning of the love story was apparently not that romantic. They had “both always looked to the right and left,” confessed the Aacherin in the WDR, but apparently found no better alternative. Why it ultimately became a partnership, she could not explain exactly in the program “Kölner Treff”: “He had beautiful eyes and somehow … I found him very nice.”

Armin Laschet: His wife Susanne Laschet had contact with politics from an early age

Armin Laschet is not the first politician in Susanne Laschet’s life. Her paternal uncle was the Mayor of Aachen, Kurt Malangré. Her father Heinz Malangré (who died in 2017) was a well-known director and manager of the local glass industry and for many years chairman of the Aachen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





Armin Laschet and Susanne Laschet have been married since 1985. (Archive image) Photo: Caroline Seidel / dpa

Armin Laschet: His father-in-law promoted his ascent

It was the influential father-in-law who paved the pace of the miner’s son’s career. At his suggestion, Laschet became editor-in-chief of the “KirchenZeitung Aachen” (1991 to 1994) and later the publishing director of the Catholic Einhard Verlag, whose managing partner was Heinz Malangré. Laschet then succeeded in entering the Bundestag in 1994.

When Armin Laschet was asked about this family connection in the ARD election arena and asked a young student that he only rose through relationships, Laschet vigorously defended himself: “What you said touches me, hurts me”. He complained that the family was now being drawn into the election campaign and asked to consider his own performance.

Armin Laschet: His sister-in-law is a musical performer

Despite the early contacts in politics and although her husband made a career there, Susanne Laschet was drawn in a completely different direction. She works as a bookseller. By the way, her younger sister, Nicole Malangré, is a well-known musical performer.

Armin and Susanne Laschet live here

Armin Laschet and his wife still live in Aachen-Burtscheid today, where they grew up. They have three children: Eva, Julius and Johannes “Joe” Laschet. Of these, Joe Laschet is known nationwide as a fashion influencer with more than 95,000 followers on Instagram. The appearance of the son of a politician is often compared to the look of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.





Susanne Laschet with a clear message: “Both sucks!”

Susanne Laschet is evidently a representative of clear words. So she made it clear that she doesn’t think much of terms like “first lady” or “mother of the country”. “Both sucks!” Was her clear statement in the Cologne meeting on the subject.

Whether it will come to that and Armin Laschet will become Federal Chancellor is still completely open.



