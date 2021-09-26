Another defeat for Johnny Depp in court: Appeal against …

The competent judge sees no serious prospect of success in the grounds for the objection.

The London High Court has rejected the appeal of Hollywood star Johnny Depp against his defeat in a dispute with the tabloid “Sun”. “I see no serious prospect of success in the grounds for the objection,” said the judge in charge on Wednesday, according to reports in the British media. Until December 7th, however, Depp can make another attempt at the court of appeal.

Lawsuit dismissed

Depp had sued the publisher over an article alleging that he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard, 34. However, the High Court in London dismissed Depp’s lawsuit against the “Sun” at the beginning of November. The majority of the allegations mentioned in the newspaper have proven to be true, the judges wrote in their verdict. Depp’s attorney had criticized after the verdict that the court had relied exclusively on the statements of Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard and ignored counter-evidence from the police, doctors and other witnesses.

The celebrity trial had attracted worldwide attention in the summer. For weeks Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) and his ex-wife (“Zombieland”), who was 23 years his junior, painted the picture of a deeply destructive relationship.

(APA / dpa)