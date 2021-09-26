Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsAnne Hathaway in adaptation of the novel "The Idea of ​​You"
News

Anne Hathaway in adaptation of the novel “The Idea of ​​You”

By Arjun Sethi
0
45




Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway will be part of “The Idea of ​​You”. She will play the role of a divorced mother.

the essentials in brief

  • The romance novel “The Idea of ​​You” is filmed.
  • Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway will play a role in it.

Anne Hathaway will be part of the film adaptation of the novel “The Idea of ​​You”. The popular romance novel by Robinne Lee is being filmed by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment. The Oscar winner is part of the cast of the film.




As “Deadline” reports, Hathaway (38) will play the role of Sophie. Sophie is a 40-year-old divorced mother. She struggles to adjust to her new reality after her husband left her for a younger woman.

Anne Hathaway meets the lead singer of a boy band as Sophie

However, Sophie’s life changes when she takes her 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella festival. There she meets the 24-year-old lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world. The two quickly discover that the chemistry between them is right, and a fast-paced romance begins.

Jennifer Westfeldt wrote the script for the project. Cathy Schulman and Gabrielle Union will produce the project.

Anne is one of the highest paid actresses in the movie business and recently admitted she was surprised by her own success. The Hollywood star told Entertainment Tonight in early May: “I never thought it would go so well. But i love it. I feel really lucky to be doing it. “

More on the subject:

Hollywood mother Amazon Chemistry Anne Hathaway


Previous articleKate Winslet prefers simple red carpet outfits
Next articleJada Pinkett Smith: “Cheating was worse than being cheated”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv