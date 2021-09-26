Anne Hathaway in adaptation of the novel “The Idea of ​​You”

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway will be part of “The Idea of You”. She will play the role of a divorced mother.
the essentials in brief
- The romance novel “The Idea of You” is filmed.
- Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway will play a role in it.
Anne Hathaway will be part of the film adaptation of the novel “The Idea of You”. The popular romance novel by Robinne Lee is being filmed by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment. The Oscar winner is part of the cast of the film.
As “Deadline” reports, Hathaway (38) will play the role of Sophie. Sophie is a 40-year-old divorced mother. She struggles to adjust to her new reality after her husband left her for a younger woman.
Anne Hathaway meets the lead singer of a boy band as Sophie
However, Sophie’s life changes when she takes her 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella festival. There she meets the 24-year-old lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world. The two quickly discover that the chemistry between them is right, and a fast-paced romance begins.
Jennifer Westfeldt wrote the script for the project. Cathy Schulman and Gabrielle Union will produce the project.
Anne is one of the highest paid actresses in the movie business and recently admitted she was surprised by her own success. The Hollywood star told Entertainment Tonight in early May: “I never thought it would go so well. But i love it. I feel really lucky to be doing it. “
