Anna Kendrick is proud to have saved lives.

Anna Kendrick is proud to have helped save lives during the pandemic.

According to her own statement, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress made quite a few victims while she was sitting in the corona quarantine. Now, however, is happy not to have put people in danger in this way. On the ‘Jess Cagle’ podcast, the actress said of the past 14 months, “It’s a question we’re all dealing with this year, what do we want to sacrifice for our community? I know we’re all going crazy, but I think a whole lot of people will think in retrospect, ‘Damn, I didn’t achieve anything, I was stolen a whole year.’ You have to stop, because I have achieved the most important thing, namely that human lives will be saved if I sit on my bum at home. “

Even at the beginning of the pandemic, Anna suspected that we would have to be restricted for a long time by the COVID 19 virus. She explained: “I think at the beginning of the quarantine I was one of those people who knew early on that it would take longer than they tell us. For the first two weeks I thought I might as well gain five pounds. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz







