Angelina Jolie: She wishes that her family can “heal”

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie talks about how traumatizing the past few years have been for her.

Angelina Jolie (46) filed for divorce from Brad Pitt (57) around five years ago. For the former Hollywood dream couple, exhausting years followed. Because, among other things, a custody dispute broke out over the common children, in which the two sides have still not reached an agreement. In a new interview with the British “Guardian”, Jolie now speaks about the fact that this experience was traumatic and she felt “broken”.

In some ways, the past five years have felt like a decade for her, Jolie said. There are many things she cannot talk about – including allegations related to alleged domestic violence by Pitt. The FBI stopped investigations in late 2016 and no charges were brought on the matter.









She feared for the children’s welfare



When asked whether she feared for the well-being of her children, the 46-year-old replied with a “yes”. She worried about her “entire family”. The Hollywood star is not a person who takes decisions like the 2016 divorce “lightly”. A lot had to happen for Jolie “in order to find myself in a situation in which I felt that I had to separate from the father of my children”.

According to the report, the court is not about Jolie wanting sole custody of Pax (17), Zaharah (16), Shiloh (15) and the thirteen-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It is much more about a way to find a custody agreement that is healthy for all parties. The adult son Maddox (20) is not affected.

At the same time, Jolie stated that she didn’t really want to talk about the matter, “because I just want my family to be able to heal”. And she wants everyone involved, including Pitt, to be able to leave the matter behind: “I want us to heal and be peaceful. We will always be a family.”

