Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsAngelina Jolie: She wishes that her family can "heal"
News

Angelina Jolie: She wishes that her family can “heal”

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




Angelina Jolie
She wishes that her family can “heal”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during happier days in Cannes.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during happier days in Cannes.

© Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie talks about how traumatizing the past few years have been for her.

Angelina Jolie (46) filed for divorce from Brad Pitt (57) around five years ago. For the former Hollywood dream couple, exhausting years followed. Because, among other things, a custody dispute broke out over the common children, in which the two sides have still not reached an agreement. In a new interview with the British “Guardian”, Jolie now speaks about the fact that this experience was traumatic and she felt “broken”.

In some ways, the past five years have felt like a decade for her, Jolie said. There are many things she cannot talk about – including allegations related to alleged domestic violence by Pitt. The FBI stopped investigations in late 2016 and no charges were brought on the matter.




She feared for the children’s welfare

When asked whether she feared for the well-being of her children, the 46-year-old replied with a “yes”. She worried about her “entire family”. The Hollywood star is not a person who takes decisions like the 2016 divorce “lightly”. A lot had to happen for Jolie “in order to find myself in a situation in which I felt that I had to separate from the father of my children”.

According to the report, the court is not about Jolie wanting sole custody of Pax (17), Zaharah (16), Shiloh (15) and the thirteen-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It is much more about a way to find a custody agreement that is healthy for all parties. The adult son Maddox (20) is not affected.

At the same time, Jolie stated that she didn’t really want to talk about the matter, “because I just want my family to be able to heal”. And she wants everyone involved, including Pitt, to be able to leave the matter behind: “I want us to heal and be peaceful. We will always be a family.”

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleAdam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston: They return in “Murder Mystery 2”
Next articleDiane Kruger: Rare photo shows a special mother-daughter moment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv