After Zack Snyder’s Justice League, DC fans instigate a nonsensical Batman revolt

DC fans have shown unparalleled influence. With their persistent will, the Twitter disciples played a significant role in the enrichment of the Justice League debacle through the bombastic Snyder cut. Now they are calling for that previously copied Batman film with Ben Affleck – which is rather problematic for many reasons.

After Justice League, DC fans want Ben Affleck’s Batman movie

In the wake of the Snyder Cut success and with renewed joy over Ben Afflecks impressive representation of the dark knight DC fans now want to revive his originally planned solo film on Twitter.

“We want the real Batman, played by Ben Affleck, and his total creative freedom to create the right environment for the dark knight”It says there under the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. Numbers of about 200,000 tweets give strength to the demand. And the displeasure of the fans is easy to understand.

After all, Affleck’s Batman film was supposed to be its big DC moment. The original plan saw the performer not only in the lead role, but also in the director’s chair and as a screenwriter before. But the plans at producer Warner changed, so that Affleck had to hang up his Batman solo. But even if it stays that way, we will see the actor at least one more time as the savior of Gotham.

DC future on screen: Batman three times

We can expect three Batmen in the DC Universe in the near future. In addition to Robert Pattinson’s young hero in The Batman, Affleck will return as the bat man in The Flash film – possibly alongside Batman veteran Michael Keaton.

I’m looking forward to The Flash as much as I was looking forward to the Snyder-Cut: I am enjoying the fact that Affleck has one more opportunity to portray the dark knight. However, I find the demand for Affleck going it alone as a bat misdirected for several reasons.

Ben Affleck’s Batman return to Justice League isn’t a good idea

Affleck has given his role a brooding, almost sad humanity that I am after Christopher Nolan’s bombastic Dark Knight Tour de Force felt as a refreshing change. But its development is complete for me.

© Warner bros. Ben Affleck as Batman

If he is the coarse loner in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he has matured into a team player in the Snyder cut. He is literally looking for community and eventually becomes the heart of the Justice League. It is understandable that the fans on Twitter take a missed opportunity and want to help Affleck to get his right. The fact that Affleck’s character doesn’t need another film is more important to me.

In addition, a successor has already been found – and its Batman interpretation is so rich that the discussion about DC legacy shouldn’t get in its way.









Robert Pattinson’s Batman is about to get a chance

Because with Robert Pattinsons incarnation we will see a bold new version of the dark knight on screen: One immature, uncontrolled beginners driven by the desire for revenge, who has yet to learn the role of protector.

Such a fearless reorientation was supposed to be an established representation alongside Affleck’s and, at the latest, since the Snyder-Cut, it should have been very popular don’t get on the second track with the fans. Pattinson’s incarnation is exactly the rejuvenation that the DC movie world needs in all its current chaos. And with all the mess it’s going to be difficult enough for Pattinson to make his voice heard.

The Batman return doesn’t fit into current DCEU plans

© Warner bros. Affleck’s Batman successor: Robert Pattinson

The DC screen policy is namely an irritating patchwork quilt. When Studio Warner initially tried to emulate Marvel with an all-encompassing DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the Justice League fiasco eventually brought about a rethink. From now on, directors * should create completed films à la Joker with a characteristic signature. The rescue of the DC universe has recently been heralded – but without Zack Snyder.

And that should mean: Even without a Batman solo film for Ben Affleck, whose plot, according to the original DCEU logic, would certainly have been connected to Snyder’s Justice League. To break down all tents at this point would be fatal. Because Warner should strive for integrity right now.

The new Justice League is great, but the fan clamor is a danger

The findings from the Justice League disaster are likely to have been diverse for Warner. You wouldn’t have Snyder’s vision turn through the meat grinder if you want a duplicate MCU to be allowed to. But fear of the fans can’t be the answer to that.

© Warner bros. Disaster and Reparation: Justice League

Because even if the Snyder-Cut is a real gift, at least parts of it were made by incredibly aggressive and toxic fans that the producers wanted to bring to their knees with harassment and death threats. Studio decisions based on this are a problem, and that also applies to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie.

Rather, future DC policy should be one look ahead and one Level-headed interaction with actors, directors and fresh story resources being shaped. Bringing back Ben Affleck’s solo Batman film would be a step in the wrong direction.

