Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston: They return in “Murder Mystery 2”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will be in front of the camera on Murder Mystery 2. The streaming service Netflix has now announced.

The crime comedy “Murder Mystery” is getting a sequel. As reported by “TV Line” among others, Jennifer Aniston (52) and Adam Sandler (55) will return to their roles. Netflix officially announced this at the “Tudum” fan event on Saturday (September 25th). “Another international adventure full of intrigue and mischief” awaits her two roles.









First part was a success in 2019



“Deadline” had previously reported that there would be a sequel. The news of the return of the two main actors now makes the project perfect. Director Jeremy Garelick (45) will succeed Kyle Newacheck (37) in the second part. James Vanderbilt (45) is again in charge of the script and this time will be working on it with Garelick. According to the “Deadline”, the shooting will take place in Paris and the Caribbean. An exact release date has not yet been set, the film is expected for 2022.

“Murder Mystery” premiered on June 14, 2019. The first part became a hit for Netflix, the comedy was named the most successful film of the streaming service in 2019 with around 30 million viewers on the opening weekend. A police officer from New York and his wife (Sandler and Aniston) make a long-awaited trip to Europe. After a murder on a yacht, however, things get tricky for the two of them.

