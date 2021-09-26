Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore at film premiere in Berlin

Yes, my goodness, that might be a bit of a stretch now, but somehow you have to get Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and Jim (Adam Sandler) together with their respective children to an undefined place in Africa. Then her colleague has to cancel her love vacation with Jim’s boss at short notice, the two single parents step in, even though they hadn’t gotten along on a blind date recently. But, hey: This is how a romantic comedy like “Urlaubreif” has to run, which then adeptly takes its intended course. Nobody who goes to an Adam Sandler film should complain, on the contrary: the fans of the now 47-year-old expect exactly this kind of rose-covered trash, which celebrated its world premiere on Monday evening in the Cine Star on Potsdamer Platz and on Thursday in the Cinemas is coming.

In the afternoon, Adam Sandler walks into a conference room of the Hotel Adlon Unter den Linden, chewing gum in a green-yellow-checked lumberjack shirt and basketball shoes. He looks like his movie ego Jim, which is normal because Sandler always plays himself. “How are you guys,” he says and dances a little.

Drew Barrymore has just become a mother

Journalists from all over Europe came from England, Finland, Italy, Austria. A Dutchman even brought a present for Drew Barrymore, she became a mother for the second time in April, so the film promotion tour is a little shorter this time. Barrymore, Sandler's natural partner, now 39 and still refreshingly natural, looks a bit tired. The two fell in love with "A Wedding to Fall in Love" and "50 First Dates", but that was ten years ago.













“At that time we were also in Berlin for the premiere,” says Drew Barrymore, “we lived in a small hotel that was like a chalet. We had so much fun! ”“ That was in Cologne, ”Adam Sandler corrects and has a laugh. But he has been to Berlin many times, such a great city. “I spent most of the time in this hotel, they don’t let us out.” But in the evening, for the premiere, then for dinner, they are allowed out. “And then I see at least four of you beautiful women, yes?” A Dutchman answers and wants to ask a question. “You’re welcome too,” says Sandler, “nice to meet you.”

Adam Sandler likes to do without awards

Stand-up comedy, he can do it. For connoisseurs, there are also some allusions in this film: For example, when Lauren’s youngest is happy like Happy Gilmore or comedian Kevin Nealon reappears. Since Sandler now has two daughters, it made sense to write a patchwork story for him and Barrymore this time with a classic role distribution: He raises his three girls like boys, she is overly cautious with her two sons, who play sports and girls alike fail – after all, they lack the father figure!

At the beginning of the year, Sandler narrowly missed out on winning the Golden Raspberry for worst actor of the year for the third time in a row. “That’s okay,” he says with a grin. “I’m not necessarily waiting for this award.” But his mother always asked him: Why do these people hate you?

The Dutchman wants to ask one more question. “Only if you still have a present,” says Adam Sandler. Next time. It looks like they are now making a film with director Frank Coraci every ten years. “If he continues to eat so badly, we will only have one more try.”