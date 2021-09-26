A stalker threatened to kill her

Planned murder: man wanted to shoot Kendall Jenner

A suspected stalker has apparently planned to shoot first the US model Kendall Jenner (25) and then himself. This emerges from a report by the US celebrity portal TMZ, which cites court documents. A judge issued an injunction against the 24-year-old on March 29, prohibiting the man from approaching Jenner more than 90 meters. It’s not the first time the 25-year-old has faced attacks by stalkers.

Security personnel ensure Kendall’s protection

The records indicate that a Los Angeles police officer informed Jenner of the man’s alleged plan the previous week. The authorities had told the model that the 24-year-old was currently in the psychiatric department of a hospital, but could soon be released. The influencer is said to be afraid that the man could then try again to find her. The model has a large team of armed security personnel to protect it in her home.







Burglar swims naked in Kendall’s pool

The portal also reports that there should have been another incident. According to this, a 27-year-old man gained access to the property of the reality TV star and, among other things, exposed himself to swim naked in the pool there. This was explained by an anonymous source close to the police. The suspected stalker is said to have been seized and held by security personnel until officers arrived to arrest him. Kylie Jenner’s sister (23) is said to have been home at the time, but the man did not meet her. He is now at large again.

