5 reasons why Oscar winner Meryl Streep is terrific

This year Meryl Streep has been nominated for the 21st time for an Oscar, she could win it ‘only’ three times so far. Our author keeps her fingers crossed for the 2018 Academy Awards – that’s why! by Jessica Seiffert

1.) She’s not making a drama out of her age



Meryl Streep is a whopping 68 years old. While others go under the knife a number of times, hide their age or have the urgent need to look particularly young, Meryl Streep has simply accepted growing old. She seems completely calm, cheerful, happy and content. In an interview with ZEIT, she answered the question why it is that, with increasing age, she apparently gains even more joie de vivre and humor, with the words: “Alive. The increasing awareness of one’s own impermanence. I’ve lost so many friends. Also friends who were much younger than me. And I’m fucking happy to be here. “Full approval!

2.) Meryl Streep is always surprising



Whether as a warm-hearted mother, a devilish fashion boss or an iron lady: Meryl Streep not only performs great, but also repeatedly in completely new roles. She is completely unpretentious, and plays sugar-sweet to extremely unsympathetic roles. In addition, she does not rest on her big roles, which she definitely could – she definitely had enough success with it. Whether really profound or commercial, it inspires audiences over and over again. So it’s not for nothing that she is the most nominated actress at the Acedemy Awards and the Golden Globes. But she also likes to surprise people outside of Hollywood with political statements – for example, she has always supported the Democratic President in past election campaigns. A woman with an opinion and a profile – that’s why I love her!

3.) It just has no competition



Competition can be very invigorating in order to develop further. You work on your goals, endure setbacks and strive for the future again – a dynamic time in which competition can definitely bring you back down to earth. Meryl Streep has arrived. Where is this grande dame supposed to develop? She is right at the top – who should stand up to her? In Hollywood they say that no other woman has a chance for a role once Meryl Streep is interested in it. She is one of the most coveted stars in the world – and she deserves it. There is no luck behind it, but a lot of hard work, great talent and a strong personality. Hats off!









4.) Meryl Streep combines career and family



Her impressive résumé shows that Meryl Streep did not have a career as an actress by chance: she first studied drama in New York, then did her Master of Fine Arts at the School of Drama at the elite University of Yale and then went straight into the TV business – We know the further course. But her private life is just as impressive: her first husband died early of lung cancer. She nursed him to the end. Streep had four children with her second husband, the sculptor Don Gummer. In the meantime they have grown up and are also very talented artists, for example Henry Gummer is known as a composer and musician and Grace Gummer as a talented series actress. “The most important thing in a family is teamwork,” says Streep. Well done!

5.) Meryl Streep is down to earth



We’d probably all understand if Meryl Streep were a diva. She just worked it out, a little arrogance is definitely appropriate. But it cannot offer that, it is considered completely scandal-free. She is grateful and genuinely happy about every award that is presented to her (or is that just her acting talent?). She tells us how much she loves working in her garden and snipping around on vegetables or roses. And that she also irons her own laundry. And how much she likes reading books (preferably good scripts, of course). And yet: At the right moment, she takes out the right to smile gently at a president of the USA when he thinks she is an “overrated actress”. One look at her filmography is enough to know that she definitely isn’t. Right, Donald Trump ?!

Dear Meryl Streep, I very much hope that you will receive the Oscar 2018 for your leading role in “The Publisher” on the night. If not – you still have no competition.

