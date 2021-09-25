Why Bitcoin Bears may wait forever for new lows

The crypto community is embroiled in a debate: is Bitcoin in a bull or a bear market? The debate will continue – until either a new high or a new low is reached.

The current price action is bearish, which gives the impression that the sellers are in charge. The news cycle and mood are not exactly conducive to the cops. However, there is a bitcoin theory – and it suggests that a deeper lows not reached will be.

The way from the low point of the bear market to the high point of the bull cycle

Recently, “Elliott Wave International” held an open house at their Crypto Pro Group under the direction of analyst Tony Carrion. Tony described the recent 20% slump in the crypto market as part of a C-wave and a short-term decision.

In the longer term, the analyst expects a positive fourth quarter, in which a fifth wave will develop and “a larger price increase will take place”. If this is not the case, the pattern may not be valid.

The recent correct designation of a C-wave prompted a deeper analysis of the longer-term outlook. According to the Elliott wave theory, a primary motive wave consists of five waves, with the primary trend following impulse waves with odd numbers. Since this is Bitcoin, the primary trend is almost always directed upwards.

A new wave of motives and a series of impulses began at a bear market low. Waves two and four are also bearish consolidation phases that are moving against the trend. Tony’s idea is: The surge in early 2019 was wave one, wave two ended on Black Thursday (keep that in mind) – and wave three ended at $ 65,000 in April.









Why bitcoin bears can wait forever for new lows

It is not yet clear when wave four ends and wave five begins. However, when you look at some facts about the Elliott Wave rules and guidelines, as well as some key factors related to the current market cycle, things start to fit.

The best argument the bears have for another downtrend in Bitcoin is for it to drop back to $ 20,000 and a bottom scenario. Because: This is what happened after the 2019 high through Black Thursday. The Elliott Wave Rules, however, state that wave two and four will alternate in severity.

From wave two and wave four, one correction will be sharp, the other sideways. Looking at the top and bottom of the most recent correction, “sharp” is an understatement, especially when compared to the most recent “upside”.

If the second wave was sharp, then the fourth wave will run sideways, so the alternation in an impulse rule.

“It primarily instructs the analyst not to assume, as most people do, that because the last market cycle behaved in a certain way, it is sure to be the same.”

As part of the rule of alternation, waves one, three, and five will alternate to some degree. The Elliott Wave Theory states that waves one and five will coincide both in time and extent. This is especially true if wave three was an extended wave. If one compares the first wave with the third one can easily see how extensive the third wave would have been.

All of this information suggests that it is no deeper lows will give, and the fifth wave should be around Recover 350% from the point at which the fourth wave ends.

This is all good news for bulls hoping for $ 100,000 per bitcoin. The only problem? When it’s all over and the pattern is correct, next comes the worst bear market ever.

