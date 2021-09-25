Saturday, September 25, 2021
Whether on the lounger or on the beach – who wears the tightest bikini in Kardashian country? – People

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the smallest bikinis in the closet?

The swimming season has already started for the famous Kardashians. Kim and her sisters greet you on Instagram in tight two-parters.

Whether silver, purple, pink or skin-colored bikinis – especially the panties are often a very tight box for the girls.

Whether in the sea, on the little boat, by the pool, on the sun lounger or in the meadow – the Kardashian girls’ motto is: Less is always more! After all, you should see as much as possible of their hard-trained and optimized bodies.

The best side effect: where there is little fabric, there is plenty of sun.

And? So who’s wearing the tightest bikini in Kardashian country? In any case, the sisters don’t take much.

The second youngest in the group of sisters is way ahead: Model Kendall Jenner (25). She’s sure to think: young and crisp, half-naked is also possible. And she is right!

★ Kendall Jenner (25) ★

★ Kim Kardashian (40) ★

★ Kylie Jenner (23) ★

★ Khloé Kardashian (36) ★

★ Kourtney Kardashian (42) ★

