Where’s Christian Bale’s Oscar?

Berlin (AP) – Hollywood star Christian Bale (45, “Vice”) has only a vague idea where his Oscar has gone. “Our daughter caught him and hid him somewhere in her room,” the actor told the “Bild” newspaper (Monday). Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic (48) have a 13-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Family life has changed him: “I used to be able to sleep through for up to twelve hours. Today I am awake to the slightest noise. The best time I have is with our children and my wife.” He gave up a dangerous hobby: “I almost died while riding my motorcycle.” He now has to “live responsibly,” said Bale. He received the Oscar in 2011 for best supporting actor in the sports drama “The Fighter”.







