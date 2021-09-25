Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsWhere's Christian Bale's Oscar?
News

Where’s Christian Bale’s Oscar?

By Vimal Kumar
0
63




Berlin (AP) – Hollywood star Christian Bale (45, “Vice”) has only a vague idea where his Oscar has gone. “Our daughter caught him and hid him somewhere in her room,” the actor told the “Bild” newspaper (Monday). Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic (48) have a 13-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Family life has changed him: “I used to be able to sleep through for up to twelve hours. Today I am awake to the slightest noise. The best time I have is with our children and my wife.” He gave up a dangerous hobby: “I almost died while riding my motorcycle.” He now has to “live responsibly,” said Bale. He received the Oscar in 2011 for best supporting actor in the sports drama “The Fighter”.




Editor’s note: This message from the German Press Agency (dpa) is part of an automated offer that is displayed on our website. Neither the content nor the spelling were checked by the t-online.de editors. The dpa works strictly according to journalistic standards. Should you nevertheless discover errors, we look forward to hearing from you. Thank you very much!


Previous articleNow it’s the turn of the trading platform Coinbase
Next articleZac Efron’s girlfriend: He was in a relationship with these women
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv