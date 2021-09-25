Where do the celebrities make their cross?

Yes, there are celebrities who are politically specific, but they are rather rare in this country. One does not want to mess with anyone, the other does not want to be tied down to one topic. Sophia Thomalla doesn’t seem to mind. She stands up for Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, just like the former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko. Uschi Glas is also the “Laschet” team. Cult singer Roland Kaiser is an avowed supporter of Olaf Scholz and the SPD. Natalia Wörner, the partner of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, also works for the Social Democrats. Entertainers Wigald Boning and Dieter Hallervorden, on the other hand, support the FDP.









Green candidate Annalena Baerbock can look forward to a particularly large number of advocates among cultural and media workers. For example, celebrities around the musician Bela B (Die Ärzte) have made an election recommendation that is supported by more than 30 artists, including bestselling author Frank Schätzing and BAP singer Wolfgang Niedecken. Actress Nora Tschirner and musician Henning May from the band AnnenMayKantereit appeared at election campaign events of the Greens. Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel also announced in an interview that he would choose green. Just like model Maria Nasemann, who commented in detail on her decision. (abl / dpa)