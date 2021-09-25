We haven’t seen him like this in ages

Ben Affleck’s new look

Ben Affleck (48) without a beard – you have to get used to this change first. The actor has not shown himself without a full beard for a long time. For a campaign that supports people in eastern Congo, he teamed up with actor Matt Damon (50) and posted a campaign video on Instagram.

Meet & Greet for a good cause

Winning the campaign enables the lucky chosen one to meet the two actors in Hollywood. The fundraising campaign was launched on the Omaze platform. For a donation you end up in the lottery pot for the prize. Ten years ago, the 48-year-old actor and Whitney Williams founded the Eastern Congo Initiative to help the people in the region and to support them with resources. Now the Hollywood star stands in front of the camera with Matt Damon for a good cause and looks rejuvenated by 10 years.







Ben Affleck likes to experiment

Not only the clean-shaven beard, but also the hairstyle make the Batman actor appear much younger. At the moment, Ben Affleck seems to be keen to experiment and try out different looks. Recently there were rumors that the actor is said to have dyed his gray beard dark. Possibly to keep up with his girlfriend Ana de Armas (32), who is 16 years his junior? The Bond girl recently shared a love selfie and made the relationship with Ben Affleck public. In the meantime, the couple has even brought in a hairy family member and visited a joint home. Paparazzi spotted the lovebirds in Los Angeles when they were looking at a house.