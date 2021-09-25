Saturday, September 25, 2021
TV program – The current horror prospect from September 25th to October 1st, 2021

By Arjun Sethi
Since the big reopening of the German cinemas on July 1st, 2021, things have been going full steam ahead when it comes to scary, exciting and entertaining cinematic moments. But there is also a lot on offer on the television at home.

The German TV stations are of course also trying to provide us with an incredible supply of films and series. With our current TV program guide (from September 18 to 24, 2021) and the usual gruesome mixture of Horror, Thriller, science fiction and fantasy.

Little favors, aliens and legends

Already tonight, Blake Lively asks you a little favor on ProSieben. Anna Kendrick in the thriller A simple favor from Ghostbusters-Director Paul Feig slips into the role of a mom blogger, who is supposed to be the son of the former after school gossip Girl-Take stars home and take loving care of him until his mother picks him up. But she never shows up – at least not alive, because one day her body will be identified. Was the young woman murdered? Find out at 8:15 p.m.

A Predator attack is usually fatal. © Disney

Nitro has put together a small film marathon with iconic genre pearls for you. On Tuesday, September 28th alone, the station will take you into a strange world where Sigourney Weaver meets a dangerous alien. After that, it becomes extraterrestrial for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the Predator of course also wants to make his big appearance on the same evening. Nitro also dedicates the following day to the legendary horror icons and shows the two sequels from 8:15 p.m. Aliens – The Return as Predator 2.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny alias Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who star in the Sci / Fi series, are spared from an encounter with the alien queen or the invisible hunter The X-Files – The FBI’s Creepy Cases be confronted with completely different, but equally deadly monsters and the like. So be there when the iconic investigators on ProSieben Maxx stand up to the supernatural and protect humanity from dangers that they don’t even know about.

The spiders are on the loose! © Disney

Killer spider on the march

Anyone suffering from arachnophobia should avoid Tele 5 on September 28, where a killer spider that has come from the jungles of Central America is terrifying a small California town. But only one person is on the trail of the danger: Dr. Ross Jennings, who recently settled there as a doctor, realizes that the center of the threat is hidden in his old barn, and in particular that the lives of his family are at risk. Fear of death, he overcomes his early childhood phobia and faces the fight.

On the other hand, you collide with a legend on ProSieben Maxx, where Will Smith seems to be the only survivor of a catastrophe that has turned everyone else into bloodthirsty creatures. Together with his dog, he tries every day to give his existence a deeper meaning – and he actually finds it when one day he is rescued by another survivor. Are there any more people out there who have succeeded in asserting themselves in the new world? Find out on Monday, September 27th.




All series and films:

Saturday, September 25th, 2021

THE VISITATION 20:15 ARD
COLD BLOOD – NO ESCAPE, NO GRACE 02:25 ZDF
CUT OFF 02:05 Sat 1
JUST LIKE A LITTLE ONE 20:15 ProSieben
EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE 22:45 ProSieben
THE KILLER WITH THE BABYFACE: TED BUNDY 01:05 ProSieben
THE WOLVES AT THE DOOR 04:10 ProSieben
SOURCE CODE 04:00 Tele 5
JOYRIDE SPRAY TOUR 22:05 ZDF Neo
JOYRIDE SPRAY TOUR 01:20 ZDF Neo

Sunday, September 26th, 2021

Monday, 09/27/2021

Tuesday, 09/28/2021

Wednesday, 09/29/2021

Thursday, 09/30/2021

PACIFIC RIM – UPRISING 23:00 Vox
ISLAND OF LOST SOULS 00:40 Tele 5
LEGACIES (series) 20:15 Sixx
LEGACIES (series) 21:10 Sixx
LEGACIES (series) 23:50 Sixx
LEGACIES (series) 00:45 Sixx

Friday, October 1st, 2021

ASSASSIN’S CREED 20:15 ProSieben
MIIB – MEN IN BLACK 2 20:15 RTL 2
TOTAL RECALL 00:20 RTL 2
MIIB – MEN IN BLACK 2 02:20 RTL 2
CONAN – THE BARBARIAN 20:15 Tele 5
PERFECT CREATURES 01:35 Tele 5
SKINWALKERS 02:55 Tele 5
DEMON SLAYER (series) 22:00 ProSieben Maxx
DEMON SLAYER (series) 22:30 ProSieben Maxx
DEMON SLAYER (series) 23:00 ProSieben Maxx
DEMON SLAYER (series) 02:05 ProSieben Maxx
DEMON SLAYER (series) 02:30 ProSieben Maxx
DEMON SLAYER (series) 02:50 ProSieben Maxx
Posted on 09/25/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

