TV program – The current horror prospect from September 25th to October 1st, 2021

Since the big reopening of the German cinemas on July 1st, 2021, things have been going full steam ahead when it comes to scary, exciting and entertaining cinematic moments. But there is also a lot on offer on the television at home.
The German TV stations are of course also trying to provide us with an incredible supply of films and series. With our current TV program guide (from September 18 to 24, 2021) and the usual gruesome mixture of Horror, Thriller, science fiction and fantasy.
Little favors, aliens and legends
Already tonight, Blake Lively asks you a little favor on ProSieben. Anna Kendrick in the thriller A simple favor from Ghostbusters-Director Paul Feig slips into the role of a mom blogger, who is supposed to be the son of the former after school gossip Girl-Take stars home and take loving care of him until his mother picks him up. But she never shows up – at least not alive, because one day her body will be identified. Was the young woman murdered? Find out at 8:15 p.m.
Nitro has put together a small film marathon with iconic genre pearls for you. On Tuesday, September 28th alone, the station will take you into a strange world where Sigourney Weaver meets a dangerous alien. After that, it becomes extraterrestrial for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the Predator of course also wants to make his big appearance on the same evening. Nitro also dedicates the following day to the legendary horror icons and shows the two sequels from 8:15 p.m. Aliens – The Return as Predator 2.
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny alias Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who star in the Sci / Fi series, are spared from an encounter with the alien queen or the invisible hunter The X-Files – The FBI’s Creepy Cases be confronted with completely different, but equally deadly monsters and the like. So be there when the iconic investigators on ProSieben Maxx stand up to the supernatural and protect humanity from dangers that they don’t even know about.
Killer spider on the march
Anyone suffering from arachnophobia should avoid Tele 5 on September 28, where a killer spider that has come from the jungles of Central America is terrifying a small California town. But only one person is on the trail of the danger: Dr. Ross Jennings, who recently settled there as a doctor, realizes that the center of the threat is hidden in his old barn, and in particular that the lives of his family are at risk. Fear of death, he overcomes his early childhood phobia and faces the fight.
On the other hand, you collide with a legend on ProSieben Maxx, where Will Smith seems to be the only survivor of a catastrophe that has turned everyone else into bloodthirsty creatures. Together with his dog, he tries every day to give his existence a deeper meaning – and he actually finds it when one day he is rescued by another survivor. Are there any more people out there who have succeeded in asserting themselves in the new world? Find out on Monday, September 27th.
All series and films:
Saturday, September 25th, 2021
|THE VISITATION
|20:15
|ARD
|COLD BLOOD – NO ESCAPE, NO GRACE
|02:25
|ZDF
|CUT OFF
|02:05
|Sat 1
|JUST LIKE A LITTLE ONE
|20:15
|ProSieben
|EXTREMELY WICKED, SHOCKINGLY EVIL AND VILE
|22:45
|ProSieben
|THE KILLER WITH THE BABYFACE: TED BUNDY
|01:05
|ProSieben
|THE WOLVES AT THE DOOR
|04:10
|ProSieben
|SOURCE CODE
|04:00
|Tele 5
|JOYRIDE SPRAY TOUR
|22:05
|ZDF Neo
|JOYRIDE SPRAY TOUR
|01:20
|ZDF Neo
Sunday, September 26th, 2021
Monday, 09/27/2021
Tuesday, 09/28/2021
Wednesday, 09/29/2021
Thursday, 09/30/2021
|PACIFIC RIM – UPRISING
|23:00
|Vox
|ISLAND OF LOST SOULS
|00:40
|Tele 5
|LEGACIES (series)
|20:15
|Sixx
|LEGACIES (series)
|21:10
|Sixx
|LEGACIES (series)
|23:50
|Sixx
|LEGACIES (series)
|00:45
|Sixx
Friday, October 1st, 2021
|ASSASSIN’S CREED
|20:15
|ProSieben
|MIIB – MEN IN BLACK 2
|20:15
|RTL 2
|TOTAL RECALL
|00:20
|RTL 2
|MIIB – MEN IN BLACK 2
|02:20
|RTL 2
|CONAN – THE BARBARIAN
|20:15
|Tele 5
|PERFECT CREATURES
|01:35
|Tele 5
|SKINWALKERS
|02:55
|Tele 5
|DEMON SLAYER (series)
|22:00
|ProSieben Maxx
|DEMON SLAYER (series)
|22:30
|ProSieben Maxx
|DEMON SLAYER (series)
|23:00
|ProSieben Maxx
|DEMON SLAYER (series)
|02:05
|ProSieben Maxx
|DEMON SLAYER (series)
|02:30
|ProSieben Maxx
|DEMON SLAYER (series)
|02:50
|ProSieben Maxx
