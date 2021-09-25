“Triplets” – Schwarzenegger turns the “Twins” sequel

Danny DeVito and Tracy Morgan are part of the continuation of the hit movie. Shooting begins in Boston in January.

What takes a long time is finally good: For years there was speculation and consideration, now it is reality: The Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy hit from 1988, “Twins-Twins”, with co-star Danny DeVito (76) finds out a continuation. And the motto is “Make three out of two”: “Triplets-Triplets” will be filmed in Boston from next January, reported the US industry portal “Deadline” exclusively.

Also on board as the third brother: US comedian Tracy Morgan (52). As with “Twins”, the director is comedy veteran Ivan Reitman. It is the fourth collaboration between Schwarzenegger and Reitman, who also became famous with the Ghostbusters series and achieved commercial success in recent years with the romantic comedy “Friendship Plus” starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher. So far, the Reitman-Schwarzenegger duo has shot the hit “Kindergarten Cop” (1990) and “Junior” (1994) in addition to “Twins”.









Originally, Eddie Murphy was intended as the third, darker-skinned brother, Reitman confirmed to “Deadline”. But after the success with “The Prince from Zamunda 2”, the comedian was fully booked, according to the 74-year-old star director, who also works as a producer. Twins was a huge hit with gross grossing around $ 216 million on a budget of just $ 18 million. And for Schwarzenegger one of the most lucrative deals of his film career, as he said he had a 20 percent share in the profits.

The 74-year-old Hollywood star and former governor of California was most recently seen in “Terminator-Dark Fate” on the big screen in 2019. The track record of the “Styrian Oak” since its return to the dream factory in 2013 is mixed: While “Dark Fate” and “Sabotage” disappointed commercially, “The Last Stand” and “Escape Plan” became terse, “Terminator Genisys” clear success at the box office.