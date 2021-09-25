Tracker certificate on Ethereum: The cyber currency could consolidate | 25.09.21

Warrants, certificates and related products for short and medium term oriented traders. By Wolfgang Hagl

B.is now Leonteq a niche player in the German certificate business. The Swiss fintech company only appears marginally in the market statistics. That could change. In mid-August, the Confederates listed 36 new tracker certificates on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In view of the total of almost 1,300 participation products that can be traded there, that is not much. The underlying assets make one sit up and take notice – they are exclusively digital currencies.

“With a total of 18 crypto assets, we currently cover around 76 percent of the total market capitalization of this emerging asset class,” explains Tino Wendisch, Head of Crypto Offering at Leonteq. In order to be able to realize the largest range of certificates of this kind in Germany, the Swiss are working with the Frankfurt securities dealer ICF Bank. “This gives investors a unique opportunity to invest in various topics within the crypto space in a securitized form,” says Wendisch. He cites Decentralized Finance, or DeFi for short, as an example.

The increased practical use of digital money is a central driver of the recent crypto rally. This also and especially applies to Ether. With the help of the second largest cyber currency after the Bitcoin a particularly large number of DeFi transactions are processed. These are financial transactions carried out on a blockchain database, for example loans. The bank as a classic lender or intermediary is left out. Many NFTs are also processed on the Ethereum platform. These authenticity certificates for digital objects such as pictures or videos are currently causing a stir in the art scene, among other things.

Editor’s note: Investors can now invest widely in the crypto world with the Euro Krypto Maxx certificate (ISIN DE000LS9RPE9). In addition to selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, the Euro Krypto Maxx also invests in the entire value chain of cryptocurrencies from mining to payment. Further details on the Euro Crypto Maxx can be found at Wikifolio.

With all the opportunities and risks

In line with this hype, there are spectacular price targets for Ether. Standard Chartered believes an increase in the direction of $ 26,000 to $ 35,000 is possible. However, the British bank points out the risks. Precisely because of the technical complexity, the further development of the Ethereum software is associated with many imponderables. With the new tracker certificates, investors get all the dangers into their portfolios in addition to the full upside potential.

Leonteq maps the Ether-Dollar exchange rate for an administration fee of 2.50 percent per annum. The issuer thus undercuts the cost rate of a comparable Vontobel derivative (WKN: VQ5 52V) by 125 basis points. The private bank, on the other hand, provides a bid-ask spread that is around 0.5 percentage points lower than the still-niche player.