Touching gesture: Robert Downey Jr. dedicates Stan Lee (†) Award!

By Sonia Gupta
Robert Downey Junior (54) created an emotional moment at the People’s Choice Awards this year! On Sunday evening, numerous stars from the cinema, TV and music industries were honored at the audience award ceremony. Also Iron Man actors Robert won an award in the “Best Male Movie Star” category for his role in Avengers: Endgame. He gratefully accepted the trophy – and dedicated it to the late Marvel founder Stan Lee (✝95)!

As Daily Mail reported, said the 54-year-old briefly in his speech. First he thanked the directors Anthony and Joe Russo, den Marvel-Studios and Disney. His other words touched the comic fans present: “But above all I thank the late, great one Stan Lee. This is for you, mate! “

The filmmaker divorced life in November 2018 at the age of 95. The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe then dedicated postings and obituaries online to the creator of the superhero stories, including Robert: “I owe everything to you. Rest in peace, Stan! “, the Tony Stark actor had at the time Instagram written.




Robert Downey Junior, actor
Stan Lee and his daughter JC
The stars of “Avengers: Endgame”


