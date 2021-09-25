“Tom Hanks and I have a great connection”

What a role you don’t do. So that “Systemsprenger” star Helena Zengel (12) could play “Neues aus der Welt” alongside Tom Hanks in the Hollywood star, she bit her mother’s hand. Although this was not a spontaneous “system sprinkler” action, but took place on the instructions of director Paul Greengrass. He wanted to see how Helena can abuse her film partner (who mum played Tom Hanks during the audition). The result: “You have the role.” The problem for the youngest Lola winner of all time: “I didn’t understand what he said because my English wasn’t that good at the time.” It’s almost perfect now. “We can speak German or English,” she offers in an interview.

Let’s talk German, Helena! But your English is really great, you have no accent at all. How come

I had English in school quite normally from the third grade onwards. And then we went on a cruise with friends from Romania. They didn’t speak German and we could only talk in English. That’s how I got really good.

Do you speak any other languages?

Now I have Spanish at school too. And when I was in Sweden, I learned a very, very little bit of Swedish. And then Kiowa for the film “News from the World”.

That’s the accent of the Indian tribe that raised you in the movie. Was it hard to learn?

In the beginning, yes, because you have to hit exactly the right accent in the pronunciation. But now it’s really fun and I think it’s a really great language.

You seem to like challenges!

Yes very. Especially the ones I was looking for myself. And then they can be difficult, I can deal with that. It doesn’t matter whether it’s tests at school or challenging roles.

Do you go to a private school?

Of course I have a private tutor for the filming. But in Germany I go to a completely normal school.

Are you a good student

Yes, I have very good grades. I really like school. I would be really bored if I only got home schooling. Just like now during the pandemic. I totally miss my classmates.

What do they actually say about your career?

They are happy too and are amazed at what I’ve already been able to do. At school, I’m a student like any other and not a star or anything.

But you already know that you have talent.

That’s why I definitely want to become an actress and maybe also a director on the side.

The next step would then be Hollywood. Have you been there before









I’ve already been to Los Angeles and would have come back on the promotional tour. But that failed because of Covid. But I’m sure I’ll get back there again if I shoot more often in America.

Could you imagine living in America or Hollywood?

“So yeah, I mean … (chuckles) now I speak Denglish … What I like about Hollywood is that it is often or almost always warm. But I also like to be in Germany.

You’re scratchy in the movie. How are you normal

(laughs) Well, I’m pretty cocky at times. But I’m a perfectly normal twelve year old girl.

Do you have a Berlin snout?

I think so. (laughs)

What do you like to do in your free time?

So much. I love music and play the piano. I also like to ride for my life.

Do you have your own horse?

Yes. An Icelandic pony, a mare. Her name is Hekla and she is 11 years old.

What is it like to work with a world star like Tom Hanks?

We had a great connection. He gave me an important tip on how to stay successful in our job. He said, “Always be on time, know your lines and be kind to everyone on the set.” I learned so much from him.

And he something from you too?

Yes! I taught him to ride! And a little bit German. Now he can say “Where can I get food here?”.

Have you been in contact with him since we finished filming?

Yes all the time. We send each other photos and write who is where and what we’re doing.

You have achieved so much so young. What do you wish for the future?

First of all, that the coronavirus finally leaves us alone and that 2021 will be a great year.

Helena Zengel became known through the film “Systemsprenger” by Nora Fingscheidt about a difficult child. In her new film “Neues aus der Welt” by English director Paul Greengrass (“The Bourne Conspiracy”, “Flight 93”), Zengel plays alongside Tom Hanks in his first western. A big theatrical release was planned for the film, outside of the USA it will probably be shown on Netflix due to the corona pandemic. A streaming start date is still open.