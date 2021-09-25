Tom Cruise: love off! It’s over with Hayley Atwell – folks

This love only lasted a short time!

Hollywood star and Scientologist Tom cruise (59) should be single again. Apparently he broke up with his colleague Hayley Atwell (39).

In July they both attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. They looked chained together, the pretty actress never let him out of her sight.

It should have sparked a year ago during the joint shoot for the new “Mission: Impossible 7” (start: May 2022). Both are said to have got along wonderfully and were inseparable.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell filming Impossible on a set in RomePhoto: picture alliance / Photoshot



A source told the British “Sun”: “It was a very intense time of filming together. They got along really well. But when the last film came to an end, they decided to become friends again. “









Both are sought-after actors, so there was obviously little time left for love. “Their respective shooting schedules are very busy. Tom has a number of other commitments and is constantly on the move by private helicopter and jet, so it just wasn’t possible anymore, ”said the insider.

Nevertheless, the two had parted on good terms and still got on well.

For Cruise it was the first long relationship since his ex-wife Katie Holmes (42) divorced him. One of the reasons for the breakup was his Scientology membership.