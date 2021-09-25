Tom Cruise can’t work: Mission Impossible filming in Venice interrupted again – entertainment

Tom Cruise in Rome filming “Mission Impossible 7”. Photo: imago images / Pacific Press Agency





The shooting of the seventh “Mission Impossible” part continues to be bumpy for Tom Cruise. Now the recordings in Venice are said to have been canceled again.

The corona pandemic continues to affect the shooting of the seventh part of the action spectacle from the “Mission Impossible” series. As the British newspaper “The Sun” reports, the sets that had been set up in Venice were already empty on Friday. The increasing number of corona infections in Italy and possibly a positive case within the team are to blame. The Corona crisis led to the shooting with Tom Cruise (58) being stopped in the spring.









Back in Italy since the beginning of October

The makers of the film temporarily moved the work to Norway and Great Britain in the summer in order to be able to finish at least some scenes. Now the last missing exterior shots in Italy should be made. Since the beginning of October, work has been carried out on it, initially in Rome, and again in Venice since Wednesday.

The exact reasons for stopping the shoot are not yet known, the interruption should not be ordered by the authorities. The newspaper speculates that there could have been a positive corona case among the numerous extras. A source reported that all 150 extras had been contacted. You should temporarily not go to the set and would be notified if things go on again.





