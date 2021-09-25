Saturday, September 25, 2021
Tom Cruise back in action: Next attempt: shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 resumed – entertainment

Tom Cruise at the side of Hayley Atwell, here still filming in Rome Photo: imago images / Cover-Images


Ethan Hunt aka Tom Cruise is one more issue, his seventh “Mission: Impossible”. Filming in Venice can now be continued.

The shooting of Tom Cruises (58) new action film “Mission: Impossible 7” turned out to be an impossible mission due to the corona pandemic. For the first time, the shoot came to an abrupt halt in spring due to the first corona wave. And the set remained empty in mid-October after up to twelve members of the film crew were said to have been infected, according to the British media. The good news for all fans of Agent Ethan Hunt: In the meantime, work in Italy, more precisely in Venice, has been resumed, reports “Daily Mail”.




Here are the first six parts of the “Mission Impossible” series

The site also has pictures from the set, which show the main actor Cruise and co-star Rebecca Ferguson (37). And “Mission: Impossible” newcomer Hayley Atwell (38, “Captain America: The First Avenger”) is said to have been on location when filming resumed.

The makers of the film temporarily moved the shooting to Norway and Great Britain in the summer in order to be able to complete at least some scenes. Now the last missing exterior shots in Italy are to be created. Christopher McQuarrie (52, “Jack Reacher”) is responsible for the director, the new start date of the film, which has been postponed, is currently planned for November 2021.




