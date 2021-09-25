The Ultimate Guide to Using an iPhone to Buy Bitcoin

Since its introduction to the public, Bitcoin has grown in popularity and value. Whether you are interested in this virtual currency because of the current cryptocurrency craze or you want to buy a little of it to see how it works, you might want to use your iPhone for it. However, you may hesitate because you want to spend your hard earned money.

Venturing into an online crypto market to buy virtual coins can be a challenge, especially if you’re not sure how best to store them.

Fortunately, you can use an iPhone app to buy your bitcoins more efficiently. That means you don’t necessarily need a desktop computer to buy Bitcoin.

Bitcoin exchanges like https://crypto-superstar.io/de offer a simple process for creating an account. Once you have an account with this platform, you can buy Bitcoin with your fiat money from your iPhone. Maybe it is important to choose a reputable crypto exchange. This is a convenient and safe way to buy Bitcoin from your iPhone. Here are the simple steps you need to follow.

Log into a crypto exchange

Determine the cryptocurrency exchange that you want to use to buy or sell bitcoin. An ideal crypto exchange is easy to register and can give you free bitcoins as a welcome. A crypto exchange can also have a mobile app that you can download and install on your iPhone. Once installed, you can access the application from the screen of your device to buy, sell or transfer bitcoins at any time.









Identity verification

Like most financial exchanges, a crypto exchange may require you to verify your identity. The purpose of the verification process is to ensure that you are using correct information to register and operate a crypto wallet account. Therefore, use correct personal information to open your account with a crypto exchange.

Linking a payment method

You need a payment method to fund your account with a crypto exchange. You can link your crypto exchange to a debit card, credit card, or bank account. Depending on the bank or location, the duration of the linking process may vary. However, once the linking process is complete, you can buy Bitcoin with fiat money.

Deposit into your crypto exchange account

Send the amount of money you want to spend on your first Bitcoin purchase to the crypto exchange. Maybe you can check the exchange rate for bitcoin and the fiat currency you want to use. This is a great way to find out the amount of fiat money you need to send to your crypto exchange. Also take into account the processing fee in the amount you send.

Buy bitcoin

The crypto exchange should notify you after the account linking and identity verification is complete. After that, you can start buying Bitcoin based on the current price on the crypto exchange. You can choose the amount in fiat money or the number of bitcoins you want to buy. After you’ve bought your bitcoins, you can send them to a crypto wallet. Use the bitcoins in your crypto wallet to pay for services and products, or trade them through the cryptocurrency exchange for a profit.

Conclusion

It is important to check the credentials of the crypto exchange that you are using to purchase Bitcoin with your iPhone. If the details are not available on the website, avoid the platform. Namely, a scammer can create a fake crypto exchange and trick you into opening an account and topping it up with money. So, do some research on the crypto exchange that you use to buy Bitcoin. Also, get a secure digital wallet before buying bitcoin. Storing bitcoins on an encrypted offline drive is one of the most secure options. Still, you should know the options available in order to enjoy a safe and seamless process when buying, storing, or using Bitcoin.