The TV tips for the TV program and the stream highlights on Saturday, September 25th, 2021

SERIES September 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. Enjoy a relaxed Saturday evening with our TV recommendations.

TV tips (Source: Milkos /depositphotos.com)

“The Visitation” – 8:15 pm in the First



The ARD is running the thriller “The Visitation” today, which is about the BKA officer Ben (Kostja Ullmann), who is taking a break. After failing to prevent the death of a little girl, he feels guilty. To relax, he drives to his hometown, but the next case is already waiting for him there. His childhood friend Timmi (Ilja Bultmann) has been in a vegetative state since a mysterious accident and Ben wants to find out what it’s all about.

“The Great Germany Quiz” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



The ZDF is showing the puzzle show “The Great Germany Quiz” this evening. Four celebrity teams compete against each other and play for money for a good cause. The quiz questions take the candidates on a journey of knowledge across our country. Today there are Christian Tramitz, Henning Baum and Wigald Boning among others.

“Am I smarter than the Zarrellas?” – 8:15 p.m. on RTL



On RTL you can see the knowledge game show “Am I smarter than the Zarrellas?” For the first time in the history of the show, Giovanni and Jana-Ina Zarrella are a team of two who want to be tested in terms of cunning. You can do a knowledge test at home and find out whether you are smarter than the singer and the presenter. The show is moderated by Günther Jauch, who also welcomes other celebrity guests.

“Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



On Sat.1 today you can experience the adventure film “Pirates of the Caribbean – Stranger Tides”. In the fourth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is in London, where he saves his friend Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin McNally) from the hangman. The King of England (Richard Griffiths) then wants to hire the pirate to find the source of eternal youth.









“Just a small favor” – 8:15 pm at ProSieben



Today ProSieben runs the thriller “Just a Little Favor”, which is about the single mother Stephanie (Anna Kendrick). She has a young son and a vlog on which she publishes baking videos. At her son’s school, she meets one of the other mothers: Emily (Blake Lively). Emily is a real career woman, always says what she thinks and is full of secrets. When Emily invites Stephanie over, Stephanie has no idea what she is getting into.

“Hello again – One day forever” – 8:15 pm at Sky Cinema premieres



You can see the love comedy “Hello again – A day forever” this evening at Sky Cinema premieres. The film is about Zazie (Alicia von Rittberg), who lives as a single in a “shared flat for those unable to relate”. One day she receives an invitation to the wedding of her best friend Philipp (Tim Oliver Schultz) and her arch rival Franziska (Emilia Schüle). Their attempts to sabotage the wedding fail miserably. To make matters worse, Zazie is now trapped in the time warp of the wedding day and has to experience everything over and over again.

“Midnight Mass” Season 1 on Netflix



Netflix launched the horror series “Midnight Mass” yesterday, which comes from the makers of “Spuk in Hill House”. It is about Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), who is released from prison and moves back to his sleepy home island. There he is received not only by his relatives and friends, but also gets to know the new pastor Paul (Hamish Linklater). He soon casts a spell over the community with his healing abilities.

