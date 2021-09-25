The mood in the digital industry

Image: ar130405 / pixaby.com

09/24/2021 – Blockchain is an absolute future issue for the majority of digital companies – but practically no one is investing in the technology.

by Sebastian Halm

That is one of the findings from the Bitkom-ifo digital index

.

Another is the well-filled order books in medium-sized IT companies. The mood is more positive than it has been for a long time. The business climate has reached a new two-year high. The business situation is good, and expectations are also continuing to rise. The Bitkom-ifo digital index was listed at 38.0 points in June 2021. At the beginning of the year it was 24.6 points less (13.4 points). The business situation is constantly developing positively and has climbed to 42.1 points.









The expectations are at 34.0 points, which means that the overwhelming majority of medium-sized companies are assuming increasing sales in the next six months. The digital index, which depicts the business climate, is calculated from the indicators for the current situation and future expectations. There is also optimism in terms of employment and price expectations. The index for employment expectations exceeded the pre-Corona level with 35.7 points. The same applies to the index for price expectations with 21.2 points.

Blockchain is seen by six out of ten companies (59 percent) as an important future technology. However, it is predominantly large companies with 500 or more employees who consider the topic to be significant. Small and medium-sized companies in particular are correspondingly cautious when it comes to investing in blockchain technology. 84 percent of companies with 50 to 99 employees have never invested in this area and have not planned to. Only 1 percent has already invested, and 11 percent are planning to do so for the current year.

In contrast, the willingness to invest in large companies with 2,000 and more employees is significantly greater: one in three (35 percent) is planning investments in 2021, and another 13 percent have already invested. Almost half (49 percent) have not yet invested and have not planned to.

According to Bitkom data, there is also a shortage of 86,000 IT specialists across all industries. According to the Bitkom-ifo digital index, the shortage of skilled workers has for the first time since the outbreak of the corona pandemic replaced weak demand as the greatest economic obstacle. The economy would like more political support. 61 percent of companies think that the training of specialists in blockchain needs to be promoted. And 73 percent believe that politicians have not yet understood the importance of blockchain.