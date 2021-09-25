The Equalizer 2 – Denzel Washington barely saves the sequel for you

Denzel Washington has already won two actor Oscars, but does not shy away from reinventing himself in the fall of his career. Since last Thursday he can be seen as the action star in The Equalizer 2 – his very first sequel. In Antoine Fuqua’s latest film, Washington once again slips into the role of former CIA agent Robert McCall, who is fighting for a fairer world on his own. This time it will be personal, because our protagonist is preparing to retaliate after the murder of someone close to him.

Both Critics The Equalizer 2 doesn’t do too well, the US viewers have already given the cinema continuation anyway ordinary income. Now is the time to take a look at the moviepilot community and evaluate your comments. But before that, here are the most important numbers about the sequel:

The hard facts about The Equalizer 2



95 community ratings with an average of 6.3

21 reviewers ratings with an average of 5.3

14 reviews and 26 comments

2 x favorite movie, nobody hates The Equalizer 2

330 users have reserved the film, 6 are not interested

This is what the positive moviepiloten voices say about The Equalizer 2

Moviegod (9.5) thinks that Denzel Washington is on the right track:

Denzel simply has it. In the first continuation of his career, at the age of 63, he shows that he can cut a great figure as an action hero. The story is a successful continuation of the first part, brings back familiar things (slow motion and stopwatch) and characters, but also shows more of the character of McCall and his background. In addition to the physical scenes, this enables Washington to fully demonstrate his ingenious acting talent in the rather calm scenes. […]

Washington has found a figure in the Equalizer that could become its first franchise.

Ulf Schneider (8) was also grabbed by the actioner on an emotional level:

It’s just fun to see such a top-class actor play such a complex role. In the second part, the viewer gets even more insight into his fascinating psyche (compulsive behavior) and an almost touching father / son sidekick (make sure to remember the name Ashton Sanders!) Gives The Equalizer 2 an even more breadth of content. […] There is hardly anything to complain about in terms of craftsmanship, especially since there are some nasty moments of tension and the surround sound has finally been effectively staged again.

Brodie’s film reviews (7.5) praised the raw effectiveness of the sequel:

Although it doesn’t actually lead anywhere in terms of the plot, one is very satisfied with the film afterwards: the fight scenes are brisk, brutal and still kept calm, Washington plays the hero discreetly and unobtrusively and the showdown in a storm is not original, but it is handled so effectively that it is highest tension cinema guaranteed. Just like the whole film: little story, but effective in the rest.

The Equalizer 2

These aspects of The Equalizer 2 couldn’t convince you

Dachsman (5) got bored in the cinema:

The second ‘Equalizer’ is the first ‘Equalizer’. Washington strolls through the film as a mixture of ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Taxi Driver’, but seems more like something between the force of nature and sleepyhead. From the art-loving foster son to the literature fetish, everything about ‘The Equalizer 2’ looks like it was designed on the drawing board. There’s no action, but a somewhat apocalyptic finale. There may be strength elsewhere in tranquility, but with Fuqua it is mainly the feet that fall asleep.

filmfuzzy (5) does not find The Equalizer 2 particularly homogeneous:

After attending this film, one asks whether such a highly decorated film star has to expose himself to a sequel. This strip is made up of several individual stories that don’t really relate to each other. The whole thing looks like it is […] Director Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington wanted to work together a fourth time. That didn’t necessarily have to be.

[…] 121 minutes – hard fare for die-hard specialists.

jorg.hoffmann.9849 (6.5) emphasizes the deficits of the continuation compared to the first part:

Despite brutal fights, the second part seems like a tough infusion of the first!

[…]

Too much confusion instead of a simple plot like the one seen in Part 1. In addition, side strands that run nowhere, action ok, but unfortunately the tension was interrupted again and again by the many side scenes. A nasty villain, who also played his part in the successful first film, is completely missing here. Fuqua wanted a lot, but sometimes less is more.

Your moviepiloten conclusion on The Equalizer 2

Overall, the movie pilots agree with The Equalizer 2 in the critical tenor: Denzel Washington is a reliable figure and his role as the angel of revenge still holds a certain fascination. In addition, the sequel has to struggle with numerous shortcomings in your eyes. For example, the numerous side shows, which do not allow any real dynamic to emerge in the long term and instead primarily cause confusion, are rated negatively. Even with the movie’s predictable finale, some of you didn’t warm up, and a stronger villain would have done The Equalizer 2 well, too.

