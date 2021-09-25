That’s how cool Reese Witherspoon reacts to her son’s song

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon has released his first song. An Instagram video now shows her reaction to it – a spontaneous dance interlude.

Actress Reese Witherspoon is a really cool mom, she shows us again and again with funny photos and videos on her Instagram channel. For example, we were able to accompany her during homeschooling with her youngest son Tennessee or watch her being shown by her eldest Deacon how to greet each other “coolly”.

That’s how cool Reese Witherspoon reacts to Deacon’s first song

Now the Oscar winner has published a new video. And there was a festive occasion for this: Son Deacon has released his first song. “Long Run” is the name of the 16-year-old’s single, which he released last Friday.









In a video that Reese Witherspoon published, we see her and Deacon listening to the song on his smartphone. The 44-year-old is obviously blown away by her son’s musical talent. Suddenly she has an idea: “Deacon, I should do a tiktok dance to this song,” she says enthusiastically and immediately jumps up. Her 16-year-old son’s reaction: “No, Mum, please don’t!” But the proud mom can’t be stopped and immediately starts dancing. Deacon, embarrassed, clasps his hands in front of his face.

Deacon wasn’t that embarrassed about his mother’s video. On Instagram he commented: “Hahahahah, I love you!” Reese Witherspoon’s fans are also enthusiastic, both from her son’s song and from her dance performance.

Reese Witherspoon and her children look similar

What is also noticeable in the video: The amazing similarity between Deacon and his mother. He’s cut out of her face. But daughter Ava and her third child Tenessee also look very similar to the actress.

Deacon and Ava were born from their first marriage to actor Ryan Philippe. She had her youngest son Tennessee (7) together with acting agent Jim Toth. The two have been married since 2011.

Image Source: Getty Images / Gregg DeGuire

