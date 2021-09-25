Tesla boss and singer Grimes have split up

Love-off with Elon Musk and singer Grimes. The couple, who have a son, will go their separate ways in the future, as the Tesla CEO confirmed.

After three years as a couple, Elon Musik and Grimes broke up, as reported by the US magazine “Page Six”. The SpaceX founder confirmed this to the paper, but threw the term “semi-separated” into the room.

“We’re half apart, but we still love each other, see each other often, and get on well,” Musk told the gossip. According to their own statements, the separation was mainly due to the spatial distance to each other. The 50-year-old entrepreneur went on to explain: “It’s mainly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires that I be mostly in Texas or travel overseas, and she works mostly in LA.”









“Baby X is in the next room”

But Grimes is currently at Musk’s house. “She is with me now and Baby X is in the next room,” he is further quoted as saying.

The two have been a couple since 2018, in May 2020 Musk and the 33-year-old Canadian singer became parents to son X Æ A-Xii Musk. Recently they showed up several times together, according to the report, for example at the Met Gala in New York in early September.

Grimes and Elon Musk did not step in front of the altar. He was married to the Canadian author Justine Musk from 2000 to 2008 and had been in a relationship with her for a long time before. The two have six sons together, one of whom died shortly after birth. In 2018, Tesla boss married Talulah Riley. He divorced the actress in 2012. They married again in 2013 and divorced a little later. In 2017, he briefly dated actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife. There followed three years together with Grimes.