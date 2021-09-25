Sylvester Stallone’s daughter is now entering the film ring – BZ Berlin

Bet she’ll punch her way up too – like her famous father?
Sistine (22), daughter of cinema hero Sylvester Stallone (74), is now starting her film career. The superstar’s offspring has landed a role in the Hollywood thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass”.
In the crime thriller, she will stand alongside Hollywood greats like Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in front of the camera. The strip is planned for this year.
Sylvester Stallone had always advised his three daughters against show business. But Sistine seems to have made her own thoughts on the subject: “I want to go my own way, don’t need Papa’s help”.
But her last name will surely open a door or two for her anyway.