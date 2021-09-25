Sylvester Stallone ends the series – but leaves one option open · KINO.de

“Rambo: Last Blood” apparently lives up to its title. Sylvester Stallone does not want to continue the series – but a new film may still be possible.

The very first “Rambo” film is called “First Blood” in the English original. Accordingly, with the fifth part of the series, “Rambo: Last Blood“, The end for the from Sylvester Stallone played Vietnam War veterans. It was only in August that Stallone had stoked hope again and promised another Rambo appearance. Now, however, “Rambo 6” seems to be finally off the table.

Sylvester Stallone shared the sad news with his fans via Instagram. He actually celebrated his appearance in “The Suicide Squad” and the collaboration with director James Gunn with a posting. In the comments, however, the action star was asked by a fan what about a new “Rambo” movie. Stallone’s unequivocal answer: “Only as a streaming prequel or not at all.”

The Rambo story could come – but probably without Sylvester Stallone

The story of Rambo is actually closed with “Last Blood”, if we can believe Stallone’s words. There should be no continuation. At most, the history of the veteran is told, provided that a suitable streaming provider can be found for the project. Stallone will probably no longer be able to play the young Rambo given his 74 years of age. A cameo is of course conceivable, but a real new “Rambo” story with Stallone in the lead role is obviously denied to the fans.

Fortunately, despite its age, we do not have to completely do without new impressions of the film legend. In addition to the aforementioned appearance in “The Suicide Squad”, Stallone plays a superhero in “Samaritan” who disappeared without a trace 20 years ago. In addition, another project is in progress with “Little America”. In the dystopian film, China owns the USA; against this background, a former US military man is commissioned by a Chinese billionaire to find his daughter in a US ghetto.

Otherwise, in addition to Rambo, fans do not have to say goodbye to Rocky, the other big role in Stallone’s career. Although he said that he would no longer play in “Creed 3”, a new “Rocky” film should come instead. It is also still unclear what will become of “The Expendables 4”. The film was actually announced, but practically nothing has happened since then. One can only hope that Stallone will not send another well-known figure into retirement in Barney Ross.

