Susan Anspach: Ex-film partner of Jack Nicholson is dead

Great grief in Hollywood: actress Susan Anspach died last Monday at the age of 75. She had her big breakthrough in 1970 with the film “Five Easy Pieces – A man seeks himself” in which she played alongside Jack Nicholson (80). The native New Yorker had a son with the Oscar winner: Caleb Goddard. He confirmed his mother’s death this week.

Compared to the New York Times The man in his mid-forties revealed what his mom had died of: The cause was heart failure! The film and stage star leaves behind her son, a daughter, Catherine M. Curry and three grandchildren. Susan was married twice: between 1970 and 1978 with actor Mark Goddard and between 1982 and 1986 with the musician Sherwood Ball. After her second divorce, the actress remained unmarried until her death.









After filming the film “Five Easy Pieces”, the series actress claimed that her son Caleb from Jack Nicholson may be. He had never confirmed his paternity.

advertisement

13th Yes, I know your films! 146 No, I didn’t know her!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz